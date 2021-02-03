Alabama senator says he doesn’t know anything about Taylor Greene due to bad weather

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville claimed he has not been able to read the news and say up-to-date on his political peers.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) was asked about the news-making behavior of freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and instead of offering insight or critique, he claimed to not be aware of her actions.

According to Business Insider, the comment was made to CNN producer Ted Barrett on Tuesday and referenced the weather as his excuse for being unaware of the recent call to have Taylor Greene ousted for empowering conspiracy theories. Politicians on all sides of the political spectrum have spoken out against her. However, Tuberville avoided taking that route.

“I haven’t even looked at what all she’s done,” he remarked according to BI. “I’d have to hold back a statement on that. Travel in this weather it’s been a little rough looking at any news or whatever.”

theGrio reported Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, has not been too occupied by inclement weather to recognize the danger in Taylor Greene’s accused rhetoric and what it means for the GOP. According to the report, the Kentucky senator stated her “loony lies and conspiracy theories” are a “cancer for the Republican Party.

“This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

The Georgia representative has claimed the backlash against her is personal. Using her Twitter account, Taylor Greene frequently refers to allegations against her and news that she supports conspiracy theories as fake news, a term used by former President Donald Trump who she avidly supported through his presidency, reelection campaign and resulting attempts to have the resutls overturned.

“It’s not just me they want to cancel. They want to cancel every Republican,” she tweeted.

According to CNBC, the House will vote on Thursday to strip Taylor Greene of her committee assignments. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. met with Greene on Tuesday which he did not publicly speak about.

“I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments,” said Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said in a statement Wednesday the outlet reported. “The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow.”

