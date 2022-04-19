Alabama reaches $276 million opioid settlement with J&J, McKesson, Endo -attorney general

By Dietrich Knauth

(Reuters) -Alabama on Tuesday reached $276 million in settlements with Johnson & Johnson, McKesson Corp and Endo International Plc, resolving claims that the companies fueled an opioid addiction crisis, the state attorney general said.

Under the settlement, drug distributor McKesson will pay $141 million to the state, while drugmakers Johnson & Johnson and Endo will pay $70.3 million and $25 million, respectively, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement.

Alabama was one of four states that declined to join a nationwide $26 billion settlement of opioid litigation by McKesson, two other top U.S. distributors and J&J that was finalized in February. [L1N2V01ZA]

“These three settlement agreements affirm my decision to decline participation in the national opioid settlements, which did not adequately acknowledge the unique harm that Alabamians have endured," Marshall said in a statement.

(Reporting by Dietrich KnauthEditing by Bill Berkrot)