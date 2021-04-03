Alabama Shakes drummer says he's innocent of abuse charge

  • FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Steve Johnson of Alabama Shakes accepts the best American roots performance for "Killer Diller Blues" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Johnson, the drummer for Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes is in custody on child abuse charges. Johnson, 35, was arrested Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after being indicted on charges of willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18, news outlets reported. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2016, file photo, Heath Fogg, from left, Brittany Howard, Steve Johnson, and Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes pose in the press room with the awards for best alternative music album for "Sound & Color", best rock song for "Don't Wanna Fight", and best rock performance for "Don't Wanna Fight" at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Johnson, the drummer for Alabama Shakes is in custody on child abuse charges. Johnson, 35, was arrested Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after being indicted on charges of willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18, news outlets reported. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
1 / 2

Alabama Shakes Drummer Arrest

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Steve Johnson of Alabama Shakes accepts the best American roots performance for "Killer Diller Blues" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Johnson, the drummer for Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes is in custody on child abuse charges. Johnson, 35, was arrested Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after being indicted on charges of willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18, news outlets reported. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HUNTSVILLE ,Ala. (AP) — The drummer for Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes says he is innocent of child abuse charges filed against him, his lawyer said Friday.

Steven William Johnson, 35, was arrested last week after being indicted on charges of abuse of a child.

“Steve Johnson maintains his innocence on all of these allegations. And that’s what they are, allegations,” his attorney Nick Lough told The Associated Press.

The indictment listed no particulars about the charge beyond the criminal statute definition of child abuse to “willfully torture, willfully abuse, cruelly beat or otherwise willfully maltreat” a child under the age of 18 years.

His attorneys have filed a court motion seeking more information about the accusation. Lough said they have reason to believe the charge may involve what he described as a “spanking” incident.

Court records show that in 2019 a criminal complaint was filed against Johnson accusing him of hitting his son with a belt causing bruises on his buttocks and thighs. The case was later dismissed.

The latest indictment was returned in October. However, Lough said the arrest this month came days after Johnson had his parental visitation rights restored in court.

An arraignment date is set for April 7.

Johnson previously pleaded guilty in March 2020 to violating a domestic violence protection order in Limestone County. He received a suspended sentence of a year in jail, with 24 months on probation.

The Athens, Alabama-based band has been on hiatus since 2018, when lead singer Brittany Howard decided to focus on her solo project.

Recommended Stories

  • Demi Lovato’s shocking struggles become a witty, redemptive pop classic

    Demi Lovato’s career could serve as a cautionary tale for the dangers of modern fame, from cute Disney child star to multimillion selling pop superstar whose wholesome public image cracked to reveal a chaotic hidden life of sexual abuse, eating disorders and drug and alcohol addiction. Lovato was first admitted to rehab in 2011, at the age of 18, and has spent ten years between relapse and recovery, climaxing with a near fatal overdose in 2018. The triumph of her frankly fantastic seventh album is to take control of her own dramatic narrative and turn it into bright, witty, powerful and joyfully redemptive pop. Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over may be the perfect pop artefact for our age of Instagrammatic oversharing, in which divisions between private and public life are increasingly blurred. It is accompanied by a YouTube documentary series in which Lovato tells her access-all-areas story with a frankness that would have horrified Hollywood publicists in more prudish times. She has revealed that her first sexual experience was rape, at the age of 15, while filming a Disney movie, and has now come out as proudly bisexual. Her experiences clearly echo those of many young women in the media spotlight, and have an electrifying currency in our #MeToo moment, lending Lovato a gravitas not usually associated with her brand of shinily commercial pop. In many ways – and without a hint of cynicism – her timing could not have been better, with the potential to transform her huge American popularity into a major global superstar brand. And Lovato seems determined to make the most of it. The opening three tracks are heavyweight ballads on which she really lays herself on the line. Anyone is performed to solo piano backing, and features a raw vocal unadorned by harmonies or studio effects. Lovato can sing in the melismatic style of Whitney Houston and Christina Aguilera, and it’s impressive to hear that voice so naked, on a song so brutally unsparing of her own insecurities, in which she admits to only confiding her darkest secrets to alcohol, while roaring “I feel stupid when I sing / Nobody’s listening to me.” An album’s worth of such stripped-back intensity might have been impressive, if hard on the nerves, but following the lushly cinematic Dancing With the Devil and delicate ICU (a title with the double meaning of feeling seen and waking in an Intensive Care Unit), Lovato shifts the perspective to post-recovery, with a breezily engaging second title-track, The Art of Starting Over. “I let the darkness out”, the backing vocals chirp while Lovato flutters overhead.

  • BSO investigates death of a 2-year-old in ‘incident with a piece of furniture’

    A 2-year-old girl died inside a Pompano Beach house Friday morning in what Broward sheriff’s detectives say was an “incident with a piece of furniture.”

  • Detective: Armed man at hospital had rifles, explosives

    A man arrested while leaving a University of Kentucky hospital last week was armed with handguns, semiautomatic weapons and at least four explosives, and had threatened to harm any officer who tried to arrest him, a police official testified. After Thursday's testimony, a district judge sent the case against Bryan Carroll to a grand jury, which will determine if it moves to circuit court for trial, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. Carroll, who was arrested on March 25, has been charged with four counts of using a weapon of mass destruction, five counts of possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, and four other counts, according to court records.

  • If Documentaries Are Your Jam, Don’t Miss Our Current Faves On Netflix

    When I turn on Netflix, I typically head straight for the documentary section.

  • New Zealand businessman guilty of having child abuse images

    One of New Zealand's most well-known businessmen pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing child sex abuse images, including some of children as young as 2. Ron Brierley's pleas on three charges in an Australian court have sparked a rarely invoked procedure to strip him of the knighthood he received more than 30 years ago. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was initiating a forfeiture process for the honor, which requires approval from Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

  • Production of star-studded movie begins in Charlotte as NC film production heats up

    The Lionsgate film with A-list actors already has begun production in Charlotte. And an independent movie will film here later this year.

  • Physical therapist accused of sexual assault during massage at Carrollton hospital

    A Denton County grand jury returned an indictment this week against the physical therapist in the 2019 incident.

  • University of Minnesota's out-of-state, international applications drop

    The Gophers' student recruitment took another hit amid the pandemic, with fall 2021 applications to the University of Minnesota's flagship campus dropping 5%.Driving the trend: Data suggests students are looking to stay closer to home, Robert McMaster, the U's vice provost and dean of undergraduate education, told Torey.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOut-of-state applications for the Twin Cities campus decreased 21%, per McMaster. Interest from prospective international students saw an even steeper 27% drop.But applications from Minnesotans were up 14%, and those from neighboring states with tuition reciprocity agreements increased 10%.Why it matters: Securing a full (and geographically diverse) class of incoming students is crucial for the U's post-pandemic economic recovery.Between the lines: Tuition for out-of-state students is more than two times what it is for residents of Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas.International students, who often pay full price, contribute tens of millions to the U's finances.McMaster said beyond money, geographic diversity benefits students: "They gain from being in a classroom with students from around the country and around the world."The silver lining: Despite the drop in applications, confirmations by accepted students are up 5% so far. Responses picked up after university President Joan Gabel announced plans to fully resume on-campus offerings this fall.The high ratio of yeses is mostly driven by in-state students. And despite the drop in applications, McMaster is hopeful that the size of the incoming class will be roughly same as recent years."As the pandemic fades away, we hope ... to return to stronger national and international enrollment," he said of ongoing efforts to increase the out-of-state student population.Of note: State and national declines in the number of completed financial aid applications have fueled concerns about the pandemic widening the socioeconomic opportunity gap in higher education.But McMaster said the U has not seen a drop in need-based requests for aid so far.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Isla Fisher Says She Hasn't Been Mistaken for Celeb Lookalike Amy Adams in 'a While,' Blames COVID

    Isla Fisher used to get mistaken for Amy Adams all the time — even by celebrities!

  • 'Cosmology Is Black—It’s Blackity-Black': The Root Presents: It's Lit! Explores The Disordered Cosmos With Chanda Prescod-Weinstein

    Real talk? The Root’s Editor-in-Chief Danielle Belton and I consider ourselves to be pretty smart people—but scientifically minded, we are not. So when we received a pitch to review and speak with cosmologist Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein on her first book, The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred, we were both intrigued and intimidated.

  • Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim Reveals She Gets ‘Hundreds’ of Racist Messages a Month

    Olympic halfpipe gold medalist Chloe Kim has spoken out about the rise of anti-Asian attacks and shared her personal experience since the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, she posted a screenshot of a direct message by an Instagram user calling her a “dumb Asian b----.” It was “an accomplishment I was so proud of myself for, but instead I was getting bashed for being Asian,” Kim explained.

  • Hilary Duff jokes she’s a week late sharing pic of newborn daughter: ‘3rd child’

    Duff is already mom to daughter Banks, 2, and son Luca, 8.

  • Fate of Chargers' ownership at stake as Dean Spanos' sister asks court to force sale

    A legal filing by Dea Spanos Berberian seeking to force the sale of the Chargers cites $353 million in family trust debt.

  • U.S. prosecutors drop accounting fraud case against ex-Brixmor executives

    U.S. prosecutors are dropping accounting fraud charges against the former chief executive officer and onetime chief financial officer of Brixmor Property Group Inc, who were accused of manipulating a key financial metric for the large shopping center owner and operator. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan in a court filing said they concluded based on new information that they could not prove their case against former CEO Michael Carroll and ex-CFO Michael Pappagallo, prompting a judge to dismiss the case on Thursday. That information concerned "particular accounting adjustments that form a significant portion of the allegedly misstated metric charged in the indictment," prosecutors said.

  • India's second wave hits the whole world through vaccine export curbs

    Data: India Ministry of External Affairs; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosFacing a brutal new wave of coronavirus cases, India on Thursday made anyone over 45 eligible for vaccination. But the scramble to vaccinate as many people as possible has also meant sharply curtailing exports.Why it matters: The hopes of vaccinating the world have largely fallen on the shoulders of India, a vaccine manufacturing powerhouse and home to the world’s largest producer, the Serum Institute. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Until recently, India was exporting most of the doses it was producing — a mix of donations to neighbors and other friendly nations, sales to countries like Saudi Arabia and the U.K., and contributions to the global COVAX initiative. Indian-made vaccines have gone to 82 countries.Then, after a long lull, cases began to surge. They are now at their highest point since mid-October and are continuing to climb precipitously.Vaccine exports, which had been ramping up, suddenly fell sharply. Rather than supplying the world, the Serum Institute appears to have redirected nearly its entire supply to the homefront.Driving the news: India has not imposed an export ban and will continue to supply doses, including to COVAX, a government source tells Axios. But given "domestic requirements," the source added, "there is some recalibration of the supply schedules.”Another official, speaking to Reuters, put it more bluntly: “Right now we are dealing with an emergency situation. Whatever we have, we will use it,” the official said.The government aims to vaccinate a minimum of 400 million people, up from 56 million at present (just 4% of the population), the official told Reuters.By the numbers: India has exported 6 million doses over the last three weeks, with less than 2 million of those going to the COVAX initiative. That’s down from 31 million in the three prior weeks, of which 16 million went to COVAXThat’s a crippling setback for COVAX, which is a critical source of vaccines for low-income countries, particularly in Africa.COVAX had expected 71% of its first wave of distribution to consist of AstraZeneca doses produced at the Serum Institute, according to a preliminary forecast.A spokesman for Gavi, the vaccine alliance, said shipments expected in March and April had been delayed, and COVAX is now “in talks with the government of India in the hope of ensuring some supplies are completed during April.”What to watch: If this is anything more than a temporary delay, “that would be catastrophic,” African CDC director John Nkengasong told reporters Thursday. He said Africa would likely fall short of its vaccination targets this year.The big picture: The world currently has four major sources of vaccines. The U.S. is the second-largest producer, just ahead of India, but isn't exporting at all. China is currently the top producer and top exporter, according to Airfinity, focusing less on the domestic rollout in part because the virus remains under control in the country.The EU, meanwhile, has exported around 40% of its supply to date, but it's in the midst of a vigorous debate about whether and how to curb exports.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Filipino Catholics self-flagellate for Lent

    EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: EDIT CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGESDevotees wearing face masks walked barefoot for hours while hitting their backs with bamboo whips, believing the act could save them from their sins, cure illnesses, and grant wishes.The Catholic Church has expressed disapproval of these self-punishments as misinterpretations of faith, saying prayers and sincere repentance are enough to commemorate the observance of Lent.The Philippine government has reimposed strict quarantine restrictions in the capital and surrounding provinces until Monday (April 4) as the country battles to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases.

  • Courtney B. Vance Recalls a "Snotty" Moment from ‘Fences’

    Courtney B. Vance talks giggling through the beginning of 'Fences,' and being distracted by James Earl Jones!

  • Tennessee GOP pushes gun bill over law enforcement concerns

    When Tennessee lawmakers pushed last summer to increase penalties against demonstrators demanding police reform, they did so in the name of supporting law enforcement. Support for the permitless carry bill this year reflects an uncomfortable tension between GOP leaders' tendency to heap praise on law enforcement while ignoring those same officials' criticism of legislation that would remove the last vestige of permitting requirements for most gun owners. The Tennessee debate is playing out as national leaders call for increasing gun regulation in the aftermath of two mass shootings.

  • Jen Shah was just arrested on fraud charges, but she's not the first 'Real Housewives' star to face legal troubles

    Jen Shah, of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, but she's not the only star with legal issues.

  • Myanmar coup: Six-year-old shot 'as she ran into father's arms'

    Khin Myo Chit was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.