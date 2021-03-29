Alabama Shakes drummer Steven Johnson arrested on child abuse charges

Johnson has won numerous Grammy awards as the drummer for US rock band Alabama Shakes

Steven Johnson, the drummer for Grammy award-winning US rock band Alabama Shakes, has been arrested on child abuse charges.

Johnson was taken into custody at Alabama's Limestone County Jail on Wednesday, news outlets report.

A grand jury indicted him on charges of wilful torture, abuse and cruelly beating or otherwise wilfully maltreating a child.

Bond is set at $21,500 (£15,580) with an arraignment date set for 7 April.

Johnson, 35, previously pleaded guilty in March last year to violating a domestic violence protection order in Limestone County.

He received a suspended sentence of a year in jail, with 24 months on probation.

Alabama Shakes have been on hiatus since 2018.

The roots-rock revivalists won a host of Grammys for their 2012 debut album, Boys & Girls, and its 2015 follow-up, Sound & Colour, before lead singer Brittany Howard launched a solo career.

BBC News has contacted the band's representatives for comment.

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.