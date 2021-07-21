Alabama sheriff's deputy's toddler shot and killed: Police

Police in Birmingham, Alabama, began an investigation Tuesday into the death of a Jefferson County sheriff's deputy's baby girl, according to authorities.

Police found Raylee Allen, 11 months old, shot around 4 p.m. Tuesday after responding to the scene following calls of a domestic disturbance and a shot fired, said Birmingham Police Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin.

Allen's mother told police her daughter was dead, and the toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reported that other children were present in the home upon their arrival but were safe.

Allen's mother has been identified as a Jefferson County sheriff's deputy, said Mauldin.

"Details are limited in this investigation," the Birmingham Police Department said in a statement. "It is not immediately clear how the child sustained the gunshot wound."

Allen's mother and father were transported to be questioned by investigators, but no charges have been filed, according to police.

"We are completely saddened by the loss of this precious child," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "At this time, our goal is to provide support to one of our own in dealing with that tremendous loss."

