Alabama Sheriffs in Opelika, exploring latest tech, tools, and gear for LE

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Law enforcement leaders from all 67 counties gathered in Opelika for the Alabama Sheriff’s Association (ASA) 2024 Winter Tech Conference held at the Marriott at Grand National. The event brings together sheriffs, vendors, and professionals to discuss the latest advancements in law enforcement technology and foster community support.

During the conference, Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver, the 2023 ASA President, emphasized the significance of the event as a learning opportunity for law enforcement professionals. He highlighted the benefits of networking and sharing knowledge across the state to improve departmental practices.

The conference featured more than 50 vendors showcasing cutting-edge technology, tools, and gear for law enforcement. Jimmy Lambert, the Executive Director of the Alabama Sheriffs Association, emphasized the importance of educating sheriffs about available resources to enhance their ability to serve their communities.

The ASA also revealed plans for its inaugural Professional Cowboys Association Pro Rodeo, scheduled for May 9 through May 11 at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan, Alabama. With more than $50,000 in added prize money, the rodeo aims to attract world champions from 13 different states, making it the largest rodeo east of the Mississippi.

The rodeo proceeds will go towards supporting The Alabama Sheriffs Foundation and The Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches. Jerry Byrd, a professional rodeo announcer, expressed enthusiasm for the event, promising an exciting spectacle with top-notch contestants.

The ASA, established in 1889, focuses on mutual protection, law enforcement education, and community support. The association’s commitment to social, charitable, and educational activities aligns with its mission to promote law and order within the state of Alabama. With a focus on leadership and tech training, the conference addressed topics such as body cams, drones, technology, geo-mapping, and hardware. The ASA’s dedication to advancing law enforcement practices ensures the success of the conference in fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among sheriffs statewide.

