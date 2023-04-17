Alabama shooting live updates: Victims identified as police still search for shooter, motive

DADEVILLE, Ala. – Investigators on Monday were urgently seeking details from anyone who knew what led to a deadly weekend shooting that turned a sweet 16 party into a scene of horror.

Four people were killed and 28 others were injured, some critically, at a girl's birthday celebration, authorities said. Many victims were reportedly teenagers.

“We’ve got to have information from the community,” Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said at one of two news conferences held Sunday in Dadeville, a 3,200-population town about 57 miles northeast of Montgomery where grieving community members say crime rarely occurs. Burkett has not said whether a suspect is in custody, but he urged witnesses to come forward.

The shooting in Dadeville on Saturday night marks the 160th mass shooting in the U.S. of 2023, according to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.

Here’s what we know:

Investigators block the scene of a shooting at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio on April 16, 2023, in Dadeville, Alabama.

What happened in the Alabama shooting?

The shooting began shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio, the site of the former Bank of Dadeville, investigators said.

The party’s DJ, Keenan Cooper, told WBMA-TV that attendees heard that someone had a gun, and the sweet 16 party briefly stopped.

Though anyone with guns was asked to leave the party, no one left, he said. The gunfire erupted some time later, Cooper recalled, sending people scattering for shelter under tables or to safety outside.

Authorities haven’t yet released information about what led to the shooting as of Monday.

A bullet hole is visible in the glass transom over the door at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville, Ala., on April 16, 2023

Who were the victims at Alabama birthday party shooting?

Tallapoosa County coroner Mike Knox on Monday identified the four shooting victims as:

Marsiah Emmanuel “Siah” Collins, 19, of Opelika, Alabama

Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, of Dadeville, Alabama

Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, of Camp Hill, Alabama

Shaunkivia Nicole “Keke” Smith, 17, of Dadeville, Alabama

Dowdell, a Dadeville High School senior who had committed to Jacksonville State University, was celebrating at his sister Alexis' party before he was shot and killed, his grandmother, Annette Allen, told the Montgomery Advertiser, part of the USA TODAY Network.

She described her grandson as a humble child who always wore a “million-dollar smile."

Dowdell’s mother was among those hurt in the shooting, she said.

Taniya Cox, a gunshot victim who knew those who were killed, attended a Sunday afternoon vigil held at First Baptist Church in Dadeville wearing her hospital gown and a cast on the right arm where she’d been shot twice.

Cox said the shooting began about five minutes after Dowdell’s mother told people with guns to exit the building.

“I ran in front of a bullet and got shot,” she said. “I didn’t know what was going on. I just saw blood coming out of my arm.”

Who was the Alabama birthday party shooter?

Several questions remained unanswered Monday by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the identity of the shooter and a possible motive.

Authorities said Sunday that the public no longer faced a threat.

Two teens embrace at a prayer vigil on April 16, 2023, outside First Baptist Church in Dadeville, Ala.

Grief counselors available at schools Monday

As students returned to Tallapoosa County schools Monday, counselors were on hand to help anyone coping with the shooting’s aftermath, school district superintendent Raymond C. Porter said.

Heidi Smith, spokesperson for Dadeville's Lake Martin Community Hospital where 15 gunshot victims were taken, said her hospital and others would provide at least some of those counselors.

She said students would arrive at school Monday “to a tragedy.”

“It’s going to be a tough time for graduation and for these kids, and we will be here for them and their families for the duration," Smith said.

Dadeville High School's graduation is scheduled for May 25, according to the school's website.

'There's not a playbook for something like this , ' coach says

At Dadeville, which had 485 students from grades 6-12 enrolled last year, head football coach Roger McDonald said he would try his best to support grieving students.

“There’s not a playbook for something like this,” he said. “The best you (can) do is just love on your kids, let them all know how much you care about them, be there for them.”

Assistant coach Michael Taylor, who first met victim Dowdell when he was 9, was there as the teen’s body was carried out of the dance studio. He wasn’t sure what he’d tell his other athletes on Monday.

“We’ve got to pray our way out of this," Taylor said. "There ain’t no other way.”

Smith was also a Dadeville High senior who managed the basketball and track teams.

Collins was a football player and 2022 graduate of Opelika High School, his father, Martin Collins, told AL.com. The aspiring rapper planned to attend Louisiana State University.

What are Alabama's gun laws?

After a new law took effect in January, anyone 18 or over may carry a handgun in the state without a permit, background check or safety training in Alabama. Gov. Kay Ivey signed the legislation into the law that repealed the concealed carry permit requirement in March 2022.

Alabama ranked as the state with the fifth-highest rate of gun-related deaths, behind Mississippi, Louisiana, Wyoming and Missouri, according to 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ashley R. Williams, Adrianna Rodriguez and Thao Nguyen report for USA TODAY; Marty Roney reports for Montgomery Advertiser.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alabama shooting live updates: Police identify victims, seek shooter