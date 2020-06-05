Alabama shooting: Seven people found dead in ‘horrific’ scene at home

Seven people have been found shot dead in an Alabama home in what police described as a “horrific” scene.

Police were responding to an emergency call reporting gunshots on Sunday evening when they arrived to find the house on fire.

When the fire was extinguished, seven adult victims, both men and women, were found inside the home. The Morgan County Sheriff’s office said the incident was being treated as a homicide.

Mike Swafford, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said police believed the shooting was carried out by one person.

“We believe somebody came to this residence to do ill, did it, and then has left. We believe it is an isolated, and not a spree, killing,” he told the New York Times.

“It is a horrific scene and to be able to process it will take some time,” he said in a separate statement to local news outlet WAAY. The outlet also reported that a dog was found dead at the scene.

Mr Swafford said police had responded to several calls at the same address in recent weeks.

"This doesn't happen in Morgan County. We had a triple homicide two weeks ago and I think that's the first anyone can remember in 20 plus years so to have 7 is substantial," Mr Swafford added.

No arrests have been made so far in the investigation and police have no suspects.