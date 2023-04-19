Alabama shooting – update: Suspect at large in Dadeville party mass shooting as victim speaks from hospital

The investigation is continuing into the mass shooting at a teen birthday party in smalltown Dadeville, Alabama, in which four people were killed and 32 injured.

One of the survivors of the tragedy, Brenazja Hutchinson, has given an interview from her hospital bed and recalled: “I was still inside the building yelling at them to help me, and nobody would help me so I had to gain my strength and walk outside after being shot.”

High school football star Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, was one of the four killed in the incident and it has emerged that he died saving the life of his sister Alexis, whose “Sweet 16” birthday celebration it was.

Shaunkivia (KeKe) Nicole Smith, 17, Marsiah Collins, 19, and Corbin Holston, 23 , have been named as the other three victims of the shooting, which left many more injured, some of whom have since been discharged from hospital while others continue to receive treatment according to the severity of their wounds.

“It was a very sad, sad scene,” said Ben Hayes, senior pastor at Dadeville First Baptist Church . “A very rough night.”

A suspect has not yet been identified by police.

05:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Lawmakers yesterday held a moment of silence on the floor of the Alabama House of Representatives to remember the four people killed in the mass shooting.

“It is a sad day for the state when something so senseless happens. Our hearts go out to the families and friends who lost loved ones in this attack,” state representative Ed Oliver of Dadeville said.

He added that they were calling on people “to continue to pray for healing and recovery for the community.”

Members of the Legislative Black Caucus said it is time for the state to address gun violence in Alabama, which in 2020 had the fifth-highest rate of gun deaths in the country.

Caucus members, who hold a minority of seats in the Republican-controlled legislature, spoke at a funeral home.

“I am tired of hearing the wails and the cries of parents and families that have lost their loved ones, and elected officials have not acted,” Democratic state senator Merika Coleman said.

Alabama shooting victim Phil Dowdell died saving his sister’s life in Dadeville carnage

05:00 , Andrea Blanco

Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, Marsiah Collins, 19, Corbin Holston, 23, and 17-year-old KeKe Nicole Smith have been named as the victims of the shooting in Dadeville where 28 others also sustained injuries.

The shooting took place on Saturday night during the ‘Sweet 16’ birthday party of Dowdell’s sister, Alexis, at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio.

Dowdell pushed his sister to the ground as soon as gunfire erupted at around 10.34pm inside the dance studio. “I guess he tried to push me out the door as fast as he could,” Alexis told the Associated Press.

Alabama shooting victim Phil Dowdell died saving his sister’s life

Lack of information frustrating, says Dadeville mayor

04:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Dadeville mayor Frank Goodman said yesterday that police had established a new command centre behind a church, but it was not immediately clear if it was connected to the shooting.

He also said a lack of information from police about where the investigation stands has been frustrating for many.

“They hadn’t told us nothing yet. They are not releasing anything,” Mr Goodman said when asked if an arrest was near.

“It’s been frustrating for me especially when citizens come by and want to know what is happening.”

Dadeville shooting victim attends vigil in hospital gown

04:00 , Andrea Blanco

A “Sweet 16” birthday party in the Alabama town turned violent when gunfire erupted around 10.34pm on Saturday, leaving four people dead and 28 others injured. Nearly 48 hours on, no arrests have been made and authorities declined to speculate on the suspect or their possible motivation. Authories did say there was no further active threat to the community.

Taniya Cox, an 18-year-old who was shot twice in her right arm as she fled the party, joined hundreds of residents, community leaders and local politicians at a vigil on Sunday night, the Montgomery Advertiser reported. In an interview with CBS News, Ms Cox also recounted the moments leading up to the violence and recalled seeing more than one gunman.

No suspects named 72 hours on from deadly shooting

03:00 , Andrea Blanco

Police in smalltown Dadeville, Alabama, are continuing their investigation into the mass shooting at a teenager’s birthday party that left four people dead and a further 32 injured.

The violence broke out at approximately 10.34pm on Saturday at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in the downtown area of Dadeville where Alexis Dowdell was celebrating her 16th birthday with friends and family.

Ms Dowdell’s brother Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, a promising high school football star soon to graduate and take up a scholarship at Jacksonville State University, was shot dead at the scene, apparently having pushed Alexis out of harm’s way as she tried to flee the bloody dancefloor before dying in the arms of his mother and sister.

Also killed in the massacre were Shaunkivia (KeKe) Smith, 17, Marsiah Collins, 19, and Corbin Holston, 23.

With police remaining tight-lipped as their inquiries continue, the stories of the survivors are beginning to come to light.

Teen celebrating her 16th birthday recalls seeing her brother die

02:00 , Andrea Blanco

Speaking to the Associated Press, Alexis Dowdell remembered trying to comfort her brother in his final moments, saying: “I got on my knees and he was laying face down. And that’s when I grabbed him. I turned him over, I was holding him.

“I wasn’t crying at the moment because I was trying to be strong instead of panicking. And so I said, ‘You’re going to be all right. You’re a fighter, you’re strong.”

She later told CBS News Philstavious was “going in and out” of consciousness as she and her mother, Latonya Allen, held him.

“And then when somebody from the ambulance had came in and they felt his pulse and they was like, ‘He’s gone.’ And then I was just like, ‘Please don’t tell me that’.”

She added: “If it wasn’t for him, I mean, I don’t know where I’d be. I don’t know if I would still be standing here today if he would never save my life.”

Has the Alabama birthday party shooter been caught?

01:00 , Andrea Blanco

The small town of Dadeville, Alabama, is reeling from a mass shooting at a “Sweet 16” birthday party that left four people dead and 32 injured.

On the night of Saturday 15 April, revellers had gathered at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio – an unassuming brick building in downtown Dadeville, a town of around 3,000 residents roughly 45 miles north east of Mongomery – to wish happy birthday to Alexis Dowdell.

But a night of celebration turned to tragedy when guns were fired and four people lost their lives in the melee, among them the birthday girl’s beloved older brother Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell.

Has the Alabama birthday party shooter been caught?

Everything we know about the Dadeville birthday party attack

Wednesday 19 April 2023 00:00 , Andrea Blanco

According to local police, the shooting began at around 10.34pm on Saturday (15 April) during a celebration held at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in downtown Dadeville, a small town of around 3,000 residents lying 45 miles northeast of Montgomery.

Nearly 72 hours on, no arrests have been made and authorities declined to speculate on the suspect or their possible motivation but said there was no further active threat to the community.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Sergeant Jeremy Burkett said: “There were four lives tragically lost in this incident, and there’s been a multitude of injuries.

Everything we know about the Alabama birthday party shooting

Alabama officials keep quiet on progress in birthday melee

Tuesday 18 April 2023 23:00 , Andrea Blanco

Two days after gunfire erupted at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Alabama — killing four people, including two high school seniors — state police are asking people to come forward if they have video or photographs from the party.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it has worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to establish a digital tip line for videos and photos. As of Tuesday morning, officials had released little information about the investigation.

“Special Agents are still in the process of gathering and examining information,” the law enforcement agency said in its last public statement, which was issued Monday. “Investigators are still processing all of the evidence, in conjunction with completing interviews, in an effort to solidify a motive and potential suspects.”

In addition to the four young people killed in the shooting, another 32 were injured. The dead range in age from 17 to 23.

The melee rocked the sleepy town of about 3,200 people. Families were planning funerals instead of graduation celebrations for the two high school seniors.

Phil Dowdell died at his sister’s ‘Sweet 16’

Tuesday 18 April 2023 22:13 , Andrea Blanco

A high school star, who was among the victims of a mass shooting in Alabama, died while saving his sister’s life.

Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, Marsiah Collins, 19, Corbin Holston, 23, and 17-year-old KeKe Nicole Smith have been named as the victims of the shooting in Dadeville where 28 others also sustained injuries.

Shooting survivor gives interview from hospital bed

Tuesday 18 April 2023 21:40 , Andrea Blanco

Brenazja Hutchinson, one of the 32 people injured in Dadeville, has given a brief interview to ABC’s Nightline from her hospital bed while she recuperates from her injuries.

“I would say this has definitely been a life-changing experience,” she says.

Recalling the moment she was shot on Saturday night, she says: “I was still inside the building yelling at them to help me, and nobody would help me so I had to gain my strength and walk outside after being shot.”

Paying tribute to Philstavious Dowdell, Ms Hutchinson says: “I feel like he didn’t serve that because he was innocent. He had just committed to going to college and he was a sweet boy and I feel so sorry for his sister.”

One in five Americans have lost a family member to gun violence

Tuesday 18 April 2023 20:59 , Andrea Blanco

An astonishing 19 per cent of Americans have experienced the trauma of losing a relative to gun violence, according to a timely new study, arriving in the wake of the recent mass shootings in Nashville, Tennessee, and Louisville, Kentucky.

The survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that about the same number (21 per cent) of US adults said they had been personally threatened with a gun.

And one in six US adults (17 per cent) had directly witnessed someone being shot, according to the poll.

The Independent’s Bevan Hurley reports.

One in five Americans have lost a family member to gun violence

Dadeville mayor appeals for calm: ‘It takes time to bring things together’

Tuesday 18 April 2023 20:03 , Andrea Blanco

With the investigation into Saturday night’s killings ongoing, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement last night that handgun shell casings, but no high-powered rifle ammunition, had been recovered from the scene.

Officers have still not offered any information on precisely what happened inside the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on Saturday night, nor named a suspected assailant (or, indeed, said whether there was more than one person involved).

Instead, they again assured the public their inquiries were ongoing and invited the public to come forward with helpful information.

Speaking to BBC News yesterday, town mayor Jimmy “Frank” Goodman said: “I understand why they are not putting out information. It just happened Saturday and today’s just Monday. It takes time to bring things together.

“The ones who were there, they aren’t talking [to anybody else] because the authorities are talking to them.

Likening the crime scene to a warzone, Mayor Goodman said: “It’s not grown-ups like it was in Vietnam, these are kids.

“They are schoolkids trying to graduate, trying to make their parents proud. It’s devastating.”

Dadeville High School is scheduled to hold its next graduation ceremony next month, but the institution is said to be revisiting its plans in light of the tragedy, with many students currently being offered counselling.

KeKe Nicole Smith mourned by family: ‘My heart is scattered’

Tuesday 18 April 2023 19:12 , Andrea Blanco

KeKe Nicole Smith, 18, the second person to have been identified as a victim of Saturday’s shooting, has been mourned by her cousin in an emotional Facebook post.

Smith was a volleyball player and team manager for the Dadeville High School track team, Michael Taylor, a coach at the institution, told The New York Times.

Amy Jackson, her cousin, confirmed her death on Facebook in the Dadeville shooting,

“My heart is scattered,” she wrote. “My lil cousin Ke... Please give our family respect during this time of bereavement Give us strength and understanding Mighty God. Praying for all loved ones that have lost their life or were injured.

“We love you Ke... it was a mass shooting in my hometown Dadeville Al... they took her from us.”

Alabama birthday party shooting victim speaks out from hospital bed: ‘Nobody would help me’

Tuesday 18 April 2023 18:38 , Andrea Blanco

Police in smalltown Dadeville, Alabama, are continuing their investigation into the mass shooting at a teenager’s birthday party that left four people dead and a further 32 injured.

The violence broke out at approximately 10.34pm on Saturday at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in the downtown area of Dadeville where Alexis Dowdell was celebrating her 16th birthday with friends and family.

Alabama shooting victim speaks out from hospital bed: ‘Nobody would help me’

CrimeStoppers offering cash reward for information

Tuesday 18 April 2023 18:01 , Andrea Blanco

CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect involved in the Dadeville mass shooting.

Alabama law enforcement officers yesterday implored people to come forward with information about a shooting incident that killed four people and injured 28 others.

“We’ve got to have information from the community,” Sgt Jeremy Burkett said during a news conference.

Investigation continues as shooter still at large

Tuesday 18 April 2023 17:42 , Andrea Blanco

Alabama officials continued investigating a weekend shooting that killed four and injured 28 at a teenager’s birthday party.

Victims include Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, and Shaunkivia Nicole “Keke” Smith, 17, who were identified by family members.

Also unclear is who may have started the shooting and why, or whether investigators have made any arrests.

Sgt Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency did not take questions during news conferences. Officials repeatedly asked others to come forward with information on the shooting.

No suspects named in Sweet 16 shooting attack

Tuesday 18 April 2023 17:15 , Andrea Blanco

Little information has come out officially about the shooting in the hours since it happened. A grisly photo — showing six people lying on the ground inside the dance studio next to the words “praying for Dadeville” — has emerged after the shooting, according to the broadcaster. First responders said they were aware of the shooting, and a group of social media users are trying to get the image removed.

Ben Haynes, the senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Dadeville, said he spent the night with the families of the victims, according to ABC News.

Family members of the victims reportedly told Mr Haynes that an argument inside the party sparked the shooting, and that there were more than 50 people at the party when the violence broke out.

The situation is under active investigation by the ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigations, the Dadeville Police Department, and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Mother and daughter recall Philstavious Dowdell’s final moments

Tuesday 18 April 2023 16:15 , Andrea Blanco

Speaking to CBS News reporter Omar Villafranca in Dadeville, Latonya Allen, the mother of the deceased Philstavious Dowdell and Alexis Dowdell, whose birthday party it was, has recalled the moment she and her daughter attempted to tend to her son’s wounds in distressing detail.

“[Alexis] got down on her knees and we’re holding him. He was just bloody,” she said.

“She was saying, you know, kept telling him, ‘Wake up, Phil, wake up.’ He was trying to say something, but by that time he couldn’t say anything else. And he stopped breathing.”

Ms Dowdell herself said her brother was “going in and out” of consciousness as they held him.

“And then when somebody from the ambulance had came in and they felt his pulse and they was like, ‘He’s gone.’ And then I was just like, ‘please don’t tell me that’.

“If it wasn’t for him, I mean, I don’t know where I’d be. I don’t know if I would still be standing here today if he would never save my life.”

Also speaking to CBS was Daquan Doss, a high school friend of Phil Dowdell, who said, with tears in his eyes: “I was standing right beside him. Next thing I know, they’re shooting on him. I think he went right into it. I went the opposite way. I wish I could’ve pulled him my way.”

Ms Allen had been chaperoning the party and had stopped the event at one point when rumours of guns on the premises began to circulate, turning on the lights and ordering anyone carrying a firearm to leave.

Dadeville shooting victim attends vigil in hospital gown

Tuesday 18 April 2023 16:00 , Andrea Blanco

A survivor of the mass shooting attended a vigil in her hospital gown just a day after the tragedy.

Taniya Cox, an 18-year-old who was shot twice in her right arm as she fled the party, joined hundreds of residents, community leaders and local politicians at a vigil on Sunday night, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.

In an interview with CBS News, Ms Cox also recounted the moments leading up to the violence and recalled seeing more than one gunman.

“The mother said whoever had guns had to get out and they didn’t get out and five minutes later the shooting started,” she said.

“I ran in front of a bullet and got shot. I didn’t know what was going on I just saw blood coming out of my arm.”Andrea Blanco reports.

How Alabama shooting victim Phil Dowdell died at his sister’s ‘Sweet 16'

Tuesday 18 April 2023 15:36 , Andrea Blanco

A high school star, who was among the victims of a mass shooting in Alabama, died while saving his sister’s life.

Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, Marsiah Collins, 19, Corbin Holston, 23, and 17-year-old KeKe Nicole Smith have been named as the victims of the shooting in Dadeville where 28 others also sustained injuries.

Alabama shooting victim Phil Dowdell died saving his sister’s life

Has the Alabama birthday party shooter been caught?

Tuesday 18 April 2023 15:16 , Andrea Blanco

Four victims were killed and 32 injured in a mass shooting at a ‘Sweet 16’ party in downtown Dadeville on Saturday night.

Has the Alabama birthday party shooter been caught?

What do we know about the search for the shooter behind the Alabama birthday killings?

Tuesday 18 April 2023 15:00 , Joe Sommerlad

The small town of Dadeville, Alabama, is reeling from a mass shooting at a “Sweet 16” birthday party that left four people dead and 32 injured.

On the night of Saturday 15 April, revellers had gathered at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio – an unassuming brick building in downtown Dadeville, a town of around 3,000 residents roughly 45 miles north east of Mongomery – to wish happy birthday to Alexis Dowdell.

But a night of celebration turned to tragedy when guns were fired and four people lost their lives in the melee, among them the birthday girl’s beloved older brother.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the mass shooting but has so far remained tightlipped about both a suspect and a motive.

Here’s what has been said so far about the hunt for the shooter (or shooters).

Has the Alabama birthday party shooter been caught?

Watch: ‘They’re not fatalities, they’re lives tragically lost’

Tuesday 18 April 2023 14:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s an extract from Sergeant Jeremy Burkett’s brief press conference from Sunday, in which he warned that unravelling precisely what happened during the shooting on Saturday night would be “a long, complicated process” but pledged to deliver justice and pointedly emphasised that the victims should be thought of as lives lost, not mere fatality statistics.

Biden decries rampant gun violence after Alabama birthday shootings

Tuesday 18 April 2023 14:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Mourning the dead after his return from a four-day state visit to Ireland, US president Joe Biden responded to events in Dadeville over the weekend by saying in a statement: “What has our nation come to when children cannot attend a birthday party without fear? When parents have to worry every time their kids walk out the door to school, to the movie theatre, or to the park?

“Guns are the leading killer of children in America, and the numbers are rising – not declining. This is outrageous and unacceptable.”

He has since issued this tweet:

Our nation is once again grieving for four Americans in Dadeville and two others in Louisville who were tragically killed this weekend.



Jill and I are praying for their families, and for the many others injured and fighting for their lives.



This is outrageous and unacceptable. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 17, 2023

The incident came after mass shootings at a Christian elementary school in suburban Nashville, Tennessee, and at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, once more inspiring calls for America to introduce tighter gun control laws.

Dadeville shooting victim attends vigil in hospital gown

Tuesday 18 April 2023 13:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Taniya Cox, an 18-year-old who was shot twice in her right arm as she fled the party, joined hundreds of residents, community leaders and local politicians at a vigil on Sunday night straight from her hospital bed, The Montgomery Advertiser reported.

In an interview with CBS News, Ms Cox also recounted the moments leading up to the violence and recalled seeing more than one gunman.

“The mother said whoever had guns had to get out and they didn’t get out and five minutes later the shooting started,” she said.

“I ran in front of a bullet and got shot. I didn’t know what was going on I just saw blood coming out of my arm.”

Andrea Blanco has her story.

Dadeville shooting victim attends vigil in hospital gown

The victims of the ‘Sweet 16’ shooting: From a high school football star to an aspiring musician

Tuesday 18 April 2023 13:00 , Joe Sommerlad

A mass shooting at a teen’s dance hall birthday party has hit every corner of Dadeville, a small city of just 3,200.

The Independent’s Andrea Blanco and Shweta Sharma report.

What we know about the victims of the Alabama ‘Sweet 16’ shooting

‘He tried to push me out the door’: How Alabama shooting victim Phil Dowdell died at his sister’s birthday party

Tuesday 18 April 2023 12:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Josh Marcus has this on the tragic death of a “hometown hero” with a bright future in college football.

Student bound for Division 1 football career among victims of Alabama party shooting

Republicans insist most gun violence happens in Democratic cities – the figures tell a different story

Tuesday 18 April 2023 12:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Data shows that gun violence, and gun violence deaths, are disproportionately concentrated in red America.

Here’s what you need to know about the political dynamics of gun violence in the US.

GOP says gun violence mostly happens in Democratic cities – the figures disagree

One in five Americans have lost a family member to gun violence

Tuesday 18 April 2023 11:30 , Joe Sommerlad

An astonishing 19 per cent of Americans have experienced the trauma of losing a relative to gun violence, according to a timely new study, arriving in the wake of the recent mass shootings in Nashville, Tennessee, and Louisville, Kentucky.

The survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that about the same number (21 per cent) of US adults said they had been personally threatened with a gun.

And one in six US adults (17 per cent) had directly witnessed someone being shot, according to the poll.

The Independent’s Bevan Hurley reports.

One in five Americans have lost a family member to gun violence