Alabama shooting – update: Teen brothers among three arrested in Dadeville party attack as motive speculated

Two teenage suspects have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting at a “Sweet 16” birthday party that left four people dead and 32 injured in Dadeville, Alabama.

Dadeville Police announced the arrests of 17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough at a press conference on Wednesday morning after remaining tight-lipped about the progress of the investigation for four days after the horror attack at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on Saturday night.

A third man, 20, was also arrested.

The teens were taken into custody on Tuesday night and charged with four counts of reckless murder. More charges are expected to follow.

High school football star Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, was one of the four killed in the incident and it has emerged that he died saving the life of his sister Alexis, whose birthday celebration it was.

Shaunkivia Nicole “KeKe” Smith, 17, Marsiah Collins, 19, and Corbin Holston, 23 , were named as the other three victims of the shooting, which left many more injured, some of whom have since been discharged from hospital while others continue to receive treatment.

Key Points

Police to give press conference as community frustration grows over lack of answers

Shooting survivor gives interview from hospital bed

High school football star among four victims of latest mass shooting

Joe Biden: ‘What has our nation come to when children cannot attend a birthday party without fear?'

Gun violence at ‘Sweet 16’ party leaves four dead, 32 injured

Teens arrested in connection to Dadeville shooting are brothers

08:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Dadeville Police announced the arrests of 17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr, 20, at a press conference on Wednesday morning after remaining tight-lipped about the progress of the investigation for four days after the horror attack at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on Saturday night.

According to local outlet AL.com, the teens suspects are brothers.

Story continues

The teens were taken into custody on Tuesday night and have been charged with four counts of reckless murder each. Mr McCullough was arrested on Wednesday.

Sgt Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said during a press conference on Wednesday that a motive for the shooting has been determined, but details will not be shared with the public at this time.

Man with same name as one of alleged Dadeville shooter receives threats

08:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and his 16-year-old brother Travis McCullough were arrested by the Alabama police in connection with the Dadeville shooting where four people lost their lives.

However, a 36-year-old man, who is also named Travis McCullough, has been receiving threatening and hateful messages on social media.

“I’ve been scared to go outside just because of the messages and comments I’ve been seeing,” Mr McCullough told Montgomery Advertiser.

Mr McCullough works as a delivery driver and lives 40 miles northeast in the valley. He initially began deleting the hate comments and DMs but later realised he might need proof of the threats if something bad were to happen.

“I’ve been cautious about that all day,” he said. “Just know, I’m not the one that did it.”

Motive known but not yet released

07:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Sgt Jeremy J Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency indicated that investigators have determined a motive for the shooting, but refused to release it at the time of the press conference.

“We can’t get into a motive right now, because that would be part of an ongoing investigation,” Mr Burkett said.

“We can’t share that.”

He also denied to discuss how investigators believe the shooting unfolded.

Dadeville shooting victim attends vigil in hospital gown

07:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

A survivor of the Dadeville, Alabama, mass shooting attended a vigil in her hospital gown just a day after the tragedy.

Taniya Cox, an 18-year-old who was shot twice in her right arm as she fled the party, joined hundreds of residents, community leaders and local politicians at a vigil on Sunday night.

In an interview with CBS News, Ms Cox also recounted the moments leading up to the violence and recalled seeing more than one gunman.

“The mother said whoever had guns had to get out and they didn’t get out and five minutes later the shooting started,” she said.

“I ran in front of a bullet and got shot. I didn’t know what was going on I just saw blood coming out of my arm.”

Andrea Blanco reports.

Dadeville shooting victim attends vigil in hospital gown

Suspects weren’t invited to party, says victim’s mother

06:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The three suspects were not invited to the party and her daughter “didn’t know them”, said the mother of the teenager whose ‘Sweet 16’ birthday party was interrupted by the shooting.

They might have come with someone else as word of the party spread on social media, added LaTonya Allen, who is also the mother of one of the shooting victims.

“I just feel broken to know he is not with me,” Ms Allen said. “But I do feel a little peace knowing they arrested somebody.”

Family members welcome the arrests

06:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The fatal victims were identified on Monday as Keke Nicole Smith, 17, Phil Dowdell, 18, Marsiah Collins, 19 and Corbin Holston, 23. Four victims remain hospitalised in critical condition as of Wednesday night, District Attorney Mark Sergist said.

“It don’t make the hurt any easier. But we are relieved that they (the suspects) are not out in the community,” Smith’s cousin Amy Jackson told the AP.

The gunfire broke out at a birthday party for Dowdell’s sister Alexis Dowdell, which was being held at a dance studio just off the town’s courthouse square. Witnesses had said multiple people began shooting some time after Dowdell’s mother paused the celebration to ask people with guns to leave.

Victim Phil Dowdell died saving sister's life

05:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

A high school star, who was among the victims of a mass shooting in Alabama, died while saving his sister's life.

The shooting took place on Saturday night during the 'Sweet 16' birthday party of Phil Dowdell's sister, Alexis, at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio.

Dowdell pushed his sister to the ground as soon as gunfire erupted at around 10.34pm inside the dance studio. "I guess he tried to push me out the door as fast as he could," Alexis told the Associated Press.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports.

Alabama shooting victim Phil Dowdell died saving his sister’s life

Three charged with ‘reckless murder’ in Dadeville shooting

04:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Two teenagers and a 20-year-old man have been arrested and charged with reckless murder in connection with a shooting that killed four young people at a ‘Sweet 16’ party in Dadeville, Alabama.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced that Tuskegee residents Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16 — and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr, 20, of Auburn — have been charged with four counts of reckless murder.

Tallapoosa County district attorney Mike Segrest said the two teens would be tried as adults, an automatic requirement for anyone 16 or older charged with murder in Alabama.

More charges to come, DA says

04:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Tallapoosa District Attorney Mark Sergist said more charges are expected to come. The suspects will have a bond hearing within the next 72 hours, and the state will suggest no bond.

The shootings Saturday night rocked the small town of Dadeville, about 80 miles southeast of Birmingham, and families suddenly found themselves planning memorials and burial services instead of graduation parties or college move-ins.

The fatal victims were identified on Monday as Keke Nicole Smith, 17, Phil Dowdell, 18, Marsiah Collins, 19 and Corbin Holston, 23.

Four victims remain hospitalised in critical condition as of Wednesday night, Mr Sergist said.

“We are going to make sure every victim gets justice, not just the deceased,” he said during the press conference. “Even though these are 16 and 17-year-olds, we are going to charge them as adults.”

Suspects identified as Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16

02:00 , Andrea Blanco

The suspects have been named as 17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough.

They were taken into custody on Tuesday night.

Both teens have been charged as adults with four counts of reckless murder.

More charges are expected to follow.

The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has more:

Teen brothers arrested in Alabama Sweet 16 mass shooting

Motive known but not yet released

01:00 , Andrea Blanco

Sgt Jeremy J Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency indicated that investigators have determined a motive for the shooting, but they are not releasing it at this time.

“We can’t get into a motive right now, because that would be part of an ongoing investigation,” Mr Burkett said. “We can’t share that.”

The official also declined to disclose where the suspects are being held in jail.

Phil Dowdell’s mother asked attendees with guns to leave party before shooting unfolded

Thursday 20 April 2023 00:00 , Andrea Blanco

Taniya Cox, an 18-year-old who was shot twice in her right arm as she fled the party, joined hundreds of residents, told CBS News that Phil and Alexis Dowdell’s mother had ordered anyone with a gun to leave the party just moments before the shooting unfolded.

“The mother said whoever had guns had to get out and they didn’t get out and five minutes later the shooting started,” Ms Cox said.

“I ran in front of a bullet and got shot. I didn’t know what was going on I just saw blood coming out of my arm.”

Authorities said earlier this week that they did not recover any high-powered rifle ammunition at the scene. They did find numerous shell casings used in handguns.

PICTURED: Wilson LaMar Hill Jr, 20, and Ty Reik McCullough, 17

Wednesday 19 April 2023 23:21 , Andrea Blanco

(ALEA)

Third arrest announced in Sweet 16 SHOOTING

Wednesday 19 April 2023 23:05 , Andrea Blanco

Authorities say a man, 20, has also been arrested in the shooting.

Total number of Dadeville injured raised from 28 to 32, ALEA says

Wednesday 19 April 2023 21:42 , Andrea Blanco

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) revealed that the number of people wounded in the attack on Alexis Dowdell’s birthday party was 32 and not 28 as it had previously stated.

The number of lives lost remains at four, it added.

“After conducting a preliminary analysis of the evidence at the scene, as well as reviewing the information that has been received so far, Special Agents are still in the process of gathering information relative to the sequence of events that ultimately led to the shooting,” the agency wrote.

“Special Agents did not recover any high-powered rifle ammunition at the scene; however, they did recover numerous shell casings used in handguns. Investigators are still processing all of the evidence, in conjunction with completing interviews, in an effort to solidify a motive and potential suspects.”

Suspects identified as Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16

Wednesday 19 April 2023 20:55 , Andrea Blanco

The suspects have been named as 17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough.

They were taken into custody on Tuesday night.

Both teens have been charged as adults with four counts of reckless murder.

More charges are expected to follow.

The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has more:

Teen brothers arrested in Alabama Sweet 16 mass shooting

Victim’s mother asked attendees with guns to leave party before shooting unfolded

Wednesday 19 April 2023 20:23 , Andrea Blanco

Taniya Cox, an 18-year-old who was shot twice in her right arm as she fled the party, joined hundreds of residents, told CBS News that Phil and Alexis Dowdell’s mother had ordered anyone with a gun to leave the party just moments before the shooting unfolded.

“The mother said whoever had guns had to get out and they didn’t get out and five minutes later the shooting started,” Ms Cox said.

“I ran in front of a bullet and got shot. I didn’t know what was going on I just saw blood coming out of my arm.”

Authorities said earlier this week that they did not recover any high-powered rifle ammunition at the scene. They did find numerous shell casings used in handguns.

Teens arrested in connection to Dadeville shooting are brothers

Wednesday 19 April 2023 19:42 , Andrea Blanco

Three days after gunfire at a Sweet 16 birthday party killed four young people and injured 32 more, some critically, authorities in Dadeville announced the arrests of Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16.

According to local outlet AL.com, the suspects are brothers.

The teens were taken into custody on Tuesday night and have been charged with four counts of reckless murder each. Sgt Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said during a press conference on Wednesday that a motive for the shooting has been determined, but details will not be shared with the public at this time.

Community members start fundraisers for those affected by shooting

Wednesday 19 April 2023 19:17 , Andrea Blanco

Several community members, businesses and nonprofits have reportedly begun to raise funds to help those affected by Saturday’s mass shooting.

Longleaf Antique Mall announced on its Facebook page it is collecting monetary donations for the victims and families, which will be passed on to the First Baptist Church of Dadeville.

A flower shop has been selling door and mailbox bows for $15, which will go towards a scholarship fund in memory of Phil Dowdell and Shaunkivia “Keke” Smith.

A GoFundMe campaign for Dowdell has been set up by his mother, LaTonya Allen, as the family navigates through funeral expenses. Another fundraiser was set up for Smith’s family.

‘You don’t mess with out kids'

Wednesday 19 April 2023 19:00 , Andrea Blanco

Tallapoosa District Attorney Mark Sergist said more charges are expected to come. The suspects will have a bond hearing within the next 72 hours, and the prosecutors are expected to ask a judge to hold them without bail.

Mr Sergist became emotional as he announced the developments, saying some of the victims were children of his longtime friends. He said that grand jurors typically meet in Tallapoosa County in March and September, but he said he would recall grand jurors to seek an indictment before September

“There’s an uncut cake and unburnt birthday candles that never got lit,” he said. “I know some of these victims personally ... These are my kids, these are our kids, you don’t mess with our kids.”

Dadeville shooting victim attends vigil in hospital gown

Wednesday 19 April 2023 18:45 , Andrea Blanco

Taniya Cox, an 18-year-old who was shot twice in her right arm as she fled the party, joined hundreds of residents, community leaders and local politicians at a vigil on Sunday night straight from her hospital bed, The Montgomery Advertiser reported.

In an interview with CBS News, Ms Cox also recounted the moments leading up to the violence and recalled seeing more than one gunman.

“The mother said whoever had guns had to get out and they didn’t get out and five minutes later the shooting started,” she said.

“I ran in front of a bullet and got shot. I didn’t know what was going on I just saw blood coming out of my arm.”

Read more:

Dadeville shooting victim attends vigil in hospital gown

Alabama birthday party shooting victim speaks out from hospital bed: ‘Nobody would help me’

Wednesday 19 April 2023 18:30 , Andrea Blanco

Police in smalltown Dadeville, Alabama, are continuing their investigation into the mass shooting at a teenager’s birthday party that left four people dead and a further 32 injured.

The violence broke out at approximately 10.34pm on Saturday at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in the downtown area of Dadeville where Alexis Dowdell was celebrating her 16th birthday with friends and family.

The Independent’s Joe Sommerlad has more:

Alabama shooting victim speaks out from hospital bed: ‘Nobody would help me’

What comes next for two suspects in Dadeville shooting?

Wednesday 19 April 2023 18:15 , Andrea Blanco

Tallapoosa District Attorney Mark Sergist said more charges are expected to come. The suspects will have a bond hearing within the next 72 hours, and the prosecutors are expected to ask a judge to hold them without bail.

Mr Sergist became emotional as he announced the developments, saying some of the victims were children of his longtime friends. He said that grand jurors typically meet in Tallapoosa County in March and September, but he said he would recall grand jurors to seek an indictment before September

“There’s an uncut cake and unburnt birthday candles that never got lit,” he said. “I know some of these victims personally ... These are my kids, these are our kids, you don’t mess with our kids.”

Teens charged as adults, DA says

Wednesday 19 April 2023 18:00 , Andrea Blanco

The shootings Saturday night rocked the small town of Dadeville, about 80 miles southeast of Birmingham, and families suddenly found themselves planning memorials and burial services instead of graduation parties or college move-ins.

The fatal victims were identified on Monday as Keke Nicole Smith, 17, Phil Dowdell, 18, Marsiah Collins, 19 and Corbin Holston, 23. Four victims remain hospitalised in critical condition as of Wednesday night.

“We are going to make sure every victim gets justice, not just the deceased,” District Attorney Mark Sergist said during a press conference on Wednesday. “Even though these are 16 and 17-year-olds, we are going to charge them as adults.”

Who are the suspects arrested on Tuesday?

Wednesday 19 April 2023 17:44 , Andrea Blanco

Three days after gunfire at a Sweet 16 birthday party killed four young people and injured 32 more, some critically, authorities in Dadeville announced the arrests of Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16.

The teens were taken into custody on Tuesday night and have been charged with four counts of reckless murder each. Sgt Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said during a press conference on Wednesday that a motive for the shooting has been determined, but details will not be shared with the public at this time.

“Please understand, with the violence that went on and the magnitude of what happened, we are absolutely still in the early stages of the investigation,” Sgt Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said during a press conference on Wednesday. “This is the beginning, this is not the end. There is a tremendous amount of work that is yet to be done.”

Family members welcome the arrests

Wednesday 19 April 2023 17:21 , Andrea Blanco

The fatal victims were identified on Monday as Keke Nicole Smith, 17, Phil Dowdell, 18, Marsiah Collins, 19 and Corbin Holston, 23. Four victims remain hospitalised in critical condition as of Wednesday night, District Attorney Mark Sergist said.

“It don’t make the hurt any easier. But we are relieved that they (the suspects) are not out in the community,” Smith’s cousin Amy Jackson told the AP.

The gunfire broke out at a birthday party for Dowdell’s sister Alexis Dowdell, which was being held at a dance studio just off the town’s courthouse square. Witnesses had said multiple people began shooting some time after Dowdell’s mother paused the celebration to ask people with guns to leave.

More charges expected, DA says

Wednesday 19 April 2023 16:46 , Andrea Blanco

Tallapoosa District Attorney Mark Sergist said more charges are expected to come. The suspects will have a bond hearing within the next 72 hours, and the state will suggest no bond.

The shootings Saturday night rocked the small town of Dadeville, about 80 miles southeast of Birmingham, and families suddenly found themselves planning memorials and burial services instead of graduation parties or college move-ins.

The fatal victims were identified on Monday as Keke Nicole Smith, 17, Phil Dowdell, 18, Marsiah Collins, 19 and Corbin Holston, 23.

Four victims remain hospitalised in critical condition as of Wednesday night, Mr Sergist said.

“We are going to make sure every victim gets justice, not just the deceased,” he said during the press conference. “Even though these are 16 and 17-year-olds, we are going to charge them as adults.”

Motive known but not yet released

Wednesday 19 April 2023 16:40 , Megan Sheets

Sgt Jeremy J Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency indicated that investigators have determined a motive for the shooting, but they are not releasing it at this time.

“We can’t get into a motive right now, because that would be part of an ongoing investigation,” Mr Burkett said. “We can’t share that.”

The official also declined to disclose where the suspects are being held in jail.

District attorney vows to get justice for all victims

Wednesday 19 April 2023 16:30 , Megan Sheets

District Attorney Mike Segrest vowed to secure justice for all of the shooting victims during Wednesday’s press conference announcing the charges.

“We’re going to make sure all those victims have justice, not just the deceased,” Mr Segrest said after noting that four of the injured remain hospitalised.

The district attorney noted that grand juries to bring an indictment typically meet in Tallapoosa County in March and September - but in this case he hopes to call one before then.

“If we can establish the facts, we will be asking our grand jury to come back in,” he said.

Suspects identified as Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16

Wednesday 19 April 2023 16:13 , Megan Sheets

The suspects have been named as 17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough.

They were taken into custody on Tuesday night.

Both teens have been charged as adults with four counts of reckless murder.

More charges are expected to follow.

The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has more:

Two teens arrested in Alabama Sweet 16 mass shooting