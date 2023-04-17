Alabama shooting: Young football star Phil Dowdell killed in Alabama shooting

Rising sports star Phil Dowdell has been named as one of the victims in a mass shooting at a teenager's birthday party in Alabama at the weekend.

At least four people between the ages of 17 and 23 were killed at the party in the small city of Dadeville on Saturday.

Twenty-eight more were injured, authorities said, some critically.

Police have not said whether a suspect is in custody.

The city's local pastor told the BBC the gunman was still at large and urged him to turn himself in.

On Monday, the four deceased victims were identified as 18-year-old Philstavious "Phil" Dowdell, 17-year-old Keke Nicole Smith, 19-year-old Emmanuel 'Siah' Collins and 23-year-old Corbin Dahmontrey Holston.

Mr Dowdell was attending his sister Alexis' 16th birthday at a dance studio in the centre of the town.

He was due to graduate from the local high school to go to Jacksonville State University on an American football scholarship.

His mother is also reported to have been injured in the incident.

His grandmother, Annette Allen, told the Montgomery Advertiser local newspaper: "He was a very, very humble child. Never messed with anybody. Always had a smile on his face."

His sports coach at the local high school, Roger McDonald, described him as an outstanding young man.

"Everybody loved Phil. He always had a smile on his face. He always spoke to everyone. He was the ideal kid that you want to coach. He wasn't just a great athlete. He was a great kid," he told the paper.

People embrace at a vigil

One of his friends who played with him on the high school football team, where Phil was the wide receiver, told the BBC: "Phil to me was an amazing friend. God's got an angel."

Relatives and friends of Ms Smith said she was a once-promising 17-year-old athlete who was also about to graduate from the town's high school.

Ben Hayes, senior pastor at the First Baptist Church in Dadeville and also chaplain at the school football team, knew many of the students at the party.

He told the BBC he received a phone call at the weekend telling him two students had been killed and several injured, and went to the local hospital. When he arrived, there were about 250 people in the car park waiting for news.

He says Dadeville - which has just over 3,000 residents - is a very close-knit community so "this tragedy affects us very deeply".

Members of the local community attend a vigil in Dadeville the day after the tragedy

There were about 50 people at the party, he said, when "someone from outside the community" came in and began shooting. He urged the perpetrator to turn himself in as his community needed closure.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the local Lake Martin Community Hospital said the facility had treated 15 teenagers, all of whom had sustained gunshot wounds.

They added that six of the injured have been treated and released. Nine have been transferred to other facilities - five of whom remain in critical condition.

A vigil was held in the aftermath of the shooting and was attended by hundreds of community members, including Taniya Cox, who was one of the people injured in the shooting.

Ms Cox attended the vigil in a hospital gown with her right arm in a cast, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. She said she was shot twice in her arm at the party on Saturday.

"The mother [of the birthday girl] said whoever had guns had to get out and they didn't get out and five minutes later the shooting started," Ms Cox said.

The police have said nothing about how the shooting was brought to an end or about the police investigation but have urged the public to come forward with information.

This shooting takes the US to a grim milestone of more than 160 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines such events as ones in which four or more people are shot.

President Joe Biden renewed his calls for tougher gun laws after the incident.

He condemned the killing as "outrageous and unacceptable", adding Americans wanted legislators to act to tackle mass shootings, but that Republicans were instead eroding gun safety laws.

Alabama is a state known for protecting the right of citizens to own guns, and the Republican governor's message of condolence has been met with criticism on social media by those advocating for gun law reform.