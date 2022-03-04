Alabama SNAP Benefits: March Schedule

Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is administered through the Food Assistance Division in Alabama. SNAP is a federally funded program, but each state administers its own program with its own rules and regulations.

See: Food Stamps: Can You Use Your SNAP EBT Card at Gas Stations?

Find: SNAP Schedule 2022: March Payments

SNAP benefits are intended to help low-income and needy individuals and families purchase fresh food and groceries each month through approved grocers and vendors. In Alabama, you can apply for food assistance benefits online through the MyDHR or MyAlabama websites. You can also complete an application and either bring it in person to the Department of Human Resources in your county or mail/fax it in.

Food assistance benefits are transferred onto Electronic Benefit Transfer cards, or EBT cards, once a month. The amount of your benefit will depend on the size of your household. The Alabama EBT card operates like a regular debit or credit card and is used as such at regular point of sale systems.

In Alabama, EBT cards are loaded with benefits from the fourth to the 23rd of each month depending on the last two digits of your case number. Your case number is assigned to you once you are approved for benefits.

See: Frustrated With Social Security Customer Service? These Essential Tips From AARP Can Help

Find: Social Security Declined By More Than $31 Billion for the First Time in 40 Years

The schedule operates as follows:

If your case number ends in: Benefits are available: 00-04 4th of the month 05-09 5th of the month 10-14 6th of the month 15-19 7th of the month 20-24 8th of the month 25-29 9th of the month 30-34 10th of the month 35-39 11th of the month 40-44 12th of the month 45-49 13th of the month 50-54 14th of the month 55-59 15th of the month 60-64 16th of the month 65-69 17th of the month 70-74 18th of the month 75-79 19th of the month 80-84 20th of the month 85-89 21st of the month 90-94 22nd of the month 95-99 23rd of the month

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Alabama SNAP Benefits: March Schedule