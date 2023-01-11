Alabama soldier killed with entrenching tool, fellow trainee arrested

Lance Cpl. Taylor Newman
3
Davis Winkie, Meghann Myers
·1 min read

A soldier assigned to Fort Rucker, Alabama, was arrested Tuesday after brutally attacking a fellow soldier, officials told Army Times in a Wednesday afternoon statement. The victim later died.

Both soldiers were students in advanced individual training, the second leg of enlisted initial entry training, according to a statement from the post’s top spokesperson, Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard.

“About 11:40 a.m. January 10, Fort Rucker officials were notified of an incident involving an altercation between two AIT Soldiers,” Thaggard said in an emailed statement. “One Soldier was detained by Fort Rucker Department of Public Safety officers while another Soldier was transported for medical treatment where he succumbed from his injuries this afternoon.”

Neither the victim nor the alleged perpetrator has been identified by officials.

The attacker used an Army-issued entrenching tool — a small steel folding shovel — in the assault, a source with knowledge of the incident told Army Times and requested anonymity in order to share information from the preliminary investigation, which has not yet been released to the public.

Thaggard added that the attack is “under investigation.” He said no further details would be released until 24 hours after the victim’s family was notified of his death.

It’s not clear why the attack occurred, but the service’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the killing.

