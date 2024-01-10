Alabama special election results: Brinyark, Kitchens prevail in House, Senate contests

Alabama held two special elections for the state House and Senate on Tuesday.

Voters went to the polls for a special general election in Alabama's 16th House District and in a primary for Senate District 9.

Republican Bryan Brinyark won the House District 16 election with 2,370 votes, or 83.5%, over Democratic opponent John Underwood's 469 votes or 16.5%. The district includes Fayette County and parts of Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties.

Brinyark has served as municipal judge for Centreville since 2005 and is currently a substitute judge for Tuscaloosa. He is also chair of the Board of Tuscaloosa Shoot Sports Inc. and former chair and Baseball President of Northside Park.

Alabama House District 16 candidates Bryan Brinyark and John Underwood.

The Republican primary for Senate District 9 was won by Wes Kitchens with 3,707 votes, 52.5%, against opponents Brock Colvin of Albertville and Stacy Lee George, eliminating the potential of a primary runoff election.

Senate District 9 is comprised of Madison, Marshall and parts of Blount counties. Kitchens currently serves as the state House representative of Arab. No Democrats qualified for the primary ballot.

Meanwhile, House District 55 was won outright during a Democratic primary election on Oct. 24 by Travis Hendrix. No Republicans qualified for the ballot.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama special election results: Brinyark, Kitchens win