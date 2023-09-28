Alabama state lawmaker indicted on federal kickback scheme: ‘I am so innocent’

An Alabama lawmaker has been indicted on federal corruption charges in connection to a kickback scheme that already cost another elected official their seat.

John Rogers, 82, has been charged with one count of obstruction of justice and one count of obstruction of justice by bribery, according to AL.com, citing the recent indictment.

It accuses Mr Rogers of attempting to bribe an individual to lie to federal investigators concerning a kickback scheme. In exchange, Mr Rogers allegedly would secure federal funding for the person's nonprofit organisation.

The lawmaker first joined the state house in 1982, and insisted he was innocent.

“I haven’t done anything wrong,” he told AL.com. “I’m so innocent, I ain’t even worried and I look forward to a court date."

He told the paper that he "wouldn't do anything that crazy."

"I wouldn’t do anything that stupid," he said. "This is going to be a royal affair. I’ll enjoy kicking their ass.”

The money at the centre of the allegations came from the Jefferson County Community Service Fund, which was meant to support the nonprofit Piper Davis youth baseball league as well as a second, unnamed organisation.

Two other individuals have already been indicted in the scheme.

Former Alabama State Representative Fred Plump, who founded and served as the executive director of the nonprofit baseball league, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice in June.

Mr Plump, a Democrat, resigned after the indictment.

Mr Rogers' assistant, Varrie Kindall, was also indicted on tax charges relating to the case. Ms Kindall has been charged with a single county of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, 11 counts of wire fraud, three counts of mail fraud, one count of money launder, one count of obstruction of justice, one count of obstruction of justice by bribery, one count of failure to file tax return, and two counts of aiding preparation of false tax return.

The indictment alleges that between 2018 and 2022, Mr Rogers allocated approximately $500,000 from the community service fund to distribute to a number of service organisations. The majority of that money — approximately $400,000 — to Mr Plump's baseball league.

In turn, Mr Plump gave approximately $200,000 to Ms Kindall, who allegedly used the money on personal spending, including a mortgage and credit card payments.

The indictment claims that Ms Kindall was maintaining "romantic relationships" with both of the lawmakers.

The congressman's attorney is maintaining that his client has done nothing wrong.

“I just received a copy of the indictment and haven’t yet gone over it in-depth. I contacted Representative Rogers to let him know about the indictment,” John C Robbins, the attorney, said. “We intend to vigorously defend him on these charges.”