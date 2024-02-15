Alabama is a step closer to a lottery vote after House passes gaming bill

Alabamians are now one step closer to getting their say on legal gambling.

The Alabama House on Thursday passed House Bills 151 and 152, both dealing with the process to establish an education lottery, gambling and the building of casinos in the state. They will now go the state Senate for approval.

"This was a true bipartisan effort from day one," said Rep. Blackshear, R-Smiths Station, author of both bills, "and what we've learned from this was it we were open, we're honest, we had difficult conversations, to understand where people are coming from."

Rep Chris Blackshear talks with the media outside of the house chamber at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday May 6, 2021.

Debate lasted over three hours with bipartisan support and opposition.

Those in support said legal gambling would help curb the illegal gambling already occurring in the state, allowing for the state to benefit from regulation. The opposition used religious conflicts and mental health as part of their dissent, saying that legalizing gambling would be supporting an addiction.

HB151 passed 70-32. The bill puts forward a constitutional amendment allowing Alabamians to vote on establishing a state lottery as well as seven casinos to be built in the state. It also allows for sports wagering. If passed in the Senate, it will be on to ballot in upcoming election, allowing Alabamians to vote on the matter for the first time since 1999.

The bill also allows for negotiations with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians for a North Alabama casino and regulations of the existing casinos.

HB152 passed 67-31, to create an Alabama Gaming Commission. The commission would manage taxation, licensing and regulations of gaming activities. If passed by the Senate, the bill will go to Gov. Kay Ivey's desk.

House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, said passing the bills was "for the people in the state," comparing the matter to alcohol prohibition. "It's gotten so out of control, that there has to be some type of control," he said, regarding the amount of illegal gambling committed in the state.

Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter presides in the Alabama House of Representatives during the first day of the legislative session at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday February 6, 2024.

"The people of Alabama deserve to have another say on gaming, and today’s passage of HB151 and HB152 in the House is an important step forward and very significant," Ivey said in a statement, "I will remain engaged as this legislation moves to the Senate. In their current form, these bills will continue to have my support.”

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama House passes lottery, gaming bill; debate moves to Senate