Alabama storms cause street flooding, power outages

A potent weather system moving through the state overnight and into Tuesday morning caused widespread power outages, flash flooding and downed trees.

Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery and eastern Dallas counties were under a flash flood warning until 7:45 a.m. Tuesday with rainfall totals expected to exceed five inches from the storms.

At 6:30 p.m. Prattville reported widespread street flooding and power out to several traffic lights. Police Chief Mark Thompson urged drivers to stay off the streets if possible. Autauga County Schools delayed opening two hours Tuesday.

At about 7:30 a.m. the Prattville Fire Department started evacuating some residents in the Candlestick Park neighborhood. The mobile home community is on South Memorial Drive near the Autauga County 4 intersection and near Pine Creek.

In Elmore County there are reports of wide-spread street flooding, said Keith Barnett, director of the Elmore County Emergency Management Agency. Schools in Elmore County have delayed opening until 10 a.m.

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency was getting a list compiled of areas with flooding. Officials were not able to immediately confirm driver reports of flooding problems affecting travel.

At 7 a.m. Tuesday, there were 6,000 Alabama Power customers without power in central Alabama, said Mike Jordan, a spokesman for the utility. Statewide, about 46,000 customers had lost service. Power has been restored to more than 1,000 customers in central Alabama within the past hour, Jordan said.

Central Alabama outages were concentrated in the following areas:

Montgomery County: 1,770 outages

Lee County: 1,260 outages

Tallapoosa County: 1,000 outages

Bullock County: 390 customers

Chilton County: 350 outages

Butler County: 280 outages

Autauga County: 270 customers

Lowndes County: 200 outages

Wilcox County: 160 outages

Perry County: 110 outages

A few, widely scattered outages were reported in Dallas and Elmore Counties.

Crews were working to assess damage and restore service as it is safe to do so. Reports of damage include fallen trees and large limbs resulting in broken poles and downed wire.

Until they do, Alabama Power offered these safety reminders:

Stay away from downed lines. Do not drive over lines or under low-hanging lines. Always assume power lines are energized.

Keep children and pets away from downed lines.

Stay clear of areas with fallen trees or limbs where downed lines may be hidden.

Exercise caution near chain link fences. Dangerous lines may touch the metal.

Avoid stepping in puddles and standing water after a storm as they may be touching hidden, downed power lines and be electrified.

Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or anything else caught in power lines. Call us at 1-800-888-2726 or contact a local law enforcement agency if downed lines are spotted.

