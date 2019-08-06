Alabama student arrested after threatening shooting, bombing at his high school

A teenager was arrested at his Alabama home Tuesday after threatening multiple attacks at Mary G. Montgomery High School, where he was enrolled as a student.

Deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office took the 17-year-old male, whose identity has not been released, into custody after responding to a reported bomb threat at the school around 9:00 a.m., during the first week of the new school year, WPMI reports.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet the student also called to threaten a school shooting around the same time. No weapons were discovered on school grounds and no students were harmed.

The teenage suspect is being treated as a juvenile while the Mobile County District Attorney's Office evaluates whether to charge him as an adult, WALA reports.

The threat comes on the heels of three mass shootings in the United States, all of which took place in the span of a week and claimed the lives of 34 victims in total.

On July 28, three people — 6-year-old Stephen Romero, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar and 25-year-old Trevor Irby — were killed and 13 others were injured at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California after a 19-year-old male identified as Santino William Legan opened fire on visitors at the annual event.

Legan, who sneaked into the fairgrounds through a hole he cut in a fence, was engaged by police about one minute into his attack before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

One week later, on Aug. 3, 22 people died and 26 were injured after a man opened fire on shoppers at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. The alleged gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, was seeking to kill as many Mexicans as he could, police say.

Two of the victims, identified as Jordan Anchondo and her husband, Andre, died while shielding their 2-month-old son from gunfire, family members said in the wake of their deaths. The infant survived the attack but suffered multiple broken bones.

Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard decried the attack on Monday, calling it "an act of terror, obviously on U.S. territory, but against Mexican citizens."

Less than 24 hours after the Walmart massacre, nine people were killed and 27 more were injured after 24-year-old Connor Betts attacked revelers outside Ned Peppers Bar in downtown Dayton, Ohio. His sister, 22-year-old Megan Betts, died in the attack.

Responding officers engaged and killed the shooter "instantaneously and effectively," ending the rampage "in 30 seconds" and preventing much more bloodshed, Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl told reporters.