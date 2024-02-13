Alabama suspect found hiding under porch after interstate chase, manhunt

A driver led officers Tuesday on a chase along Interstate 65 that ended in a crash and a manhunt, law enforcement officials said.

Clanton police officers pursued Joterrion Tucker after they said he stole property from Walmart. He eluded the police and eventually crashed into a truck, Chief Erick Smitherman said.

Tucker was the only person in the vehicle. He ran into the woods. They used a canine to track him, eventually finding Tucker with the help of the dog and a call from a homeowner.

Officers found Tucker under the porch of the homeowner. They charged him with attempting to elude, possession of a firearm, third-degree theft of property and second-degree possession of marijuana.

The crash happened on I-65 north of Autauga County 68 in Autauga County, said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett, with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, in an email.

State troopers, the agency's aviation unit, the Clanton Police Department, the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office helped arrest the suspect during the manhunt, Burkett said in the email.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Interstate crash, manhunt leads to arrest in Autauga County