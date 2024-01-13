Alabama takes spot of SC as state with fewest female senators

As of this week, South Carolina no longer has the least number of women in its senate.

Tameika Isaac Devine was sworn into office this past week and represents the Columbia area.

She now joins the group of women known as the ‘Sister Senators’.

They are a small but mighty group that bands together across party lines.

Like when they fought against stricter abortion regulations last year or worked to expand childcare options.

Alabama now has the fewest number of woman senators.

