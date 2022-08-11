Alabama teen gunned down in Columbus Walmart parking lot, coroner says

A Columbus teenager was fatally shot Wednesday night in a Walmart parking lot, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Caleb Boling, 18, was pronounced dead on the scene outside the 3515 Victory Drive store at 11:18 p.m., Bryan said.

Boling, of Smiths Station, Alabama, was shot multiple times while sitting in his automobile, the coroner said. His body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy, Bryan said.

Columbus police so far have released no details on the shooting incident.

Boling’s death marks Columbus’ 26th homicide so far this year.