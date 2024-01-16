Alabama troopers report multiple interstate crashes on icy Tuesday morning

State troopers reported icy conditions and multiple interstate crashes across Alabama on Tuesday morning as a winter freeze descended on the area.

A tractor-trailer was across both lanes of Interstate 65 near the 199 mile marker in Chilton County, Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said in an email. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers were at the crash, and recovery crews were on their way early Tuesday to reopen the roadway, he said.

There were multiple crashes Tuesday morning between 198 mile marker and 226 mile marker on Interstate 65, troopers said. The roadway was iced over and impassable in areas.

U.S. 82 double bridges between 106 mile marker and 107 mile marker were also icy, Burkett said.

In Chilton County, U.S. 31 at Alabama 155 was iced over as were all overpasses in the county, and in Coosa County, U.S. 280 near County Road 49 was iced over, he said.

"ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly. Please use extreme caution when traveling and be aware of ice on the roadways," Burkett said in the email.

