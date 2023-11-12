Alabama Woman Born With Two Uteri Is Pregnant in Both

A woman in Birmingham, Alabama, who was born with two uteri and cervixes is expecting two babies—one in each uterus, a nearly unheard-of medical miracle, WVTM 13 reported. “I said, well, there’s two of them in there. And [my husband] said, you’re lying. I said, no, I’m not,” Kelsey Hatcher said. It’s entirely possible that each of Hatcher’s babies will be born at different times—possibly days or weeks apart, her doctor said. Her dual pregnancies are incredibly rare, and subsequently high-risk according to her doctor, who said “the probability of you having a twin in each horn is really crazy.”

Read it at WVTM 13

Read more at The Daily Beast.