Alabama woman Carlee Russell facing potential criminal charges for faking abduction, reports say

Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who falsely claimed she was kidnapped after seeing a child wandering onto a busy street, could face criminal charges.

Prosecutors are reportedly considering a pair of misdemeanor charges against the 25-year-old nursing student who went “missing” for more than 48 hours in mid-July and later said she had been abducted.

ABC News reported the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Bessemer Division have discussed the matter with law enforcement. The New York Daily News has contacted prosecutors and police for confirmation.

The misdemeanor counts against Russell that are reportedly being considered are falsely reporting an incident and false reporting to law enforcement authorities. These counts are punishable by a one year imprisonment.

Hoover Police Department Chief Nicholas Derzis told reporters Russell’s claim was a “hoax” on Monday. Her attorney allegedly confirmed to investigators there was no abduction, nor was there a toddler roaming alongside traffic. Investigators were suspicious of her story from the start after finding evidence she’d searched the internet for information about missing persons alerts and bus tickets.

“My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well as to her friends and family,” Russell’s lawyer said in a statement earlier this week.