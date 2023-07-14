Alabama woman disappears after calling 911 to report toddler walking alone by highway

A search is underway for a missing Alabama woman who vanished shortly after she reported a child walking alone along the side of a highway.

Carlethia “Carlee” Russell called 911 on Thursday around 9:34 p.m., telling dispatchers she passed by a toddler on the side of I-459 South near mile marker 11, according to a press release from the Hoover Police Department. Russell then pulled over to check on the child, called her sister-in-law and told her what was going on, police said.

“My daughter-in-law could hear her asking the child if they were OK,” the missing woman’s mother, Talitha Russell, told KKTV.

“The child did not respond, or at least she did not hear her respond,” she continued. “And then she heard our daughter Carlee scream, and from there on all we could hear was noise … background noise in her phone, which we later found out was noise from the interstate.”

When authorities arrived on the scene a short time later, they found Russell’s abandoned car with some of her belongings nearby — including a wig, hat and cell phone — but they were not able to locate her or the child, according to the press release.

Police noted the department has not received any other calls regarding a missing toddler.

“We are trusting God, we are staying positive, we are not allowing any negative thoughts to enter our minds so all that we are doing is trusting God, believe in God that our daughter will be brought home safely,” Talitha Russell said.

Russell was described as a 25-year-old black woman who is 5′4 and between 150-160 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white Nike shoes.