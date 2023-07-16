Alabama Woman Found Alive After Missing For Roughly Two Days

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell – the 25-year-old Alabama woman who sparked a law enforcement search after she went missing on Thursday – has been found alive and safe after she returned to her home on Saturday night, according to several local newsoutlets.

The update follows the release of traffic footage that shows Russell coming to a stop in her vehicle to report a child walking on the side of an Alabama highway on Thursday. Police later reported arriving at the scene to find Russell’s unoccupied vehicle with her phone inside, unable to find either her or the child in the area.

Russell was reportedly on the phone with her brother’s girlfriend before the girlfriend heard the woman “scream” followed by “the noise of interstate traffic” thereafter, according to Al.com.

Officials arrived to evaluate Russell – who showed up to the home by herself on Saturday – and she has since been brought to UAB Hospital for additional evaluation following her roughly two-day disappearance, according to the Hoover Police Department.

The department said it would provide additional information “when it becomes available.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

