Alabama woman found dead 12 days after going inside police van, authorities say

Alabama woman found dead 12 days after going inside police van, authorities say
Antonio Planas
·3 min read

An Alabama police department is under scrutiny after video showed a woman entering one of its vans nearly two weeks before an officer found her dead inside the vehicle.

City cameras captured Christina Nance, 29, going inside the van about 12:30 p.m. Sept. 25, Huntsville Police Deputy Chief Dewayne McCarver told reporters during a news conference on Friday. The vehicle was parked in the rear of department’s public safety complex, according to officials.

Nance made it into the van because it was unlocked, which goes against department policy and "shouldn't have happened," McCarver said.

It wasn't until Oct. 7, when an officer walked by the van and noticed shoes next to it, that Nance's body was discovered inside the vehicle, according to the deputy chief. The van’s windows, which popped outward, were opened.

“What stresses us and pains us, … cars go by. People walk near the van,” McCarver said. “We just wish she would have hollered out to someone or something because there was, unfortunately, potential opportunities for this not to be a tragedy.”

The police van, which was purchased in 1995, was initially used to transport inmates to jail, he said. It was more recently used to move evidence to get destroyed in cleared investigations. The van was last used in March.

“Because of its original design, it does not have handles on the inside because it was made for transporting prisoners and inmates,” McCarver added. “You can not exit from the interior of the van.”

Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill said an autopsy performed on Nance showed no signs of foul play or trauma, police said in a statement. Nance’s official cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner and is pending additional tests including toxicology, police said.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing Nance’s family.

“We will get to the truth of what happened to Christina Nance, the young Black woman found dead in the police van in front of the Huntsville Police Department,” Crump said in an Oct. 13 statement. “We lift up Christina’s family with prayer as they mourn this devastating loss.”

Nance was reported missing by her family on Oct. 2. Investigators believed, incorrectly, she was last seen on Sept. 27, McCarver said. That mistake slowed down the investigation into Nance's death, he added, noting that investigators sat and watched videos, minute per minute, for hours, to learn what occurred.

On Sept. 25, before she entered the van, Nance was seen walking around the parking lot, lying among bushes and sitting on the hood of a police car, police said. Additional footage showed Nance popped open the van’s windows on Sept. 28, McCaver said.

Investigators have no way of knowing what Nance’s state of mind was before entering the van, and once inside, McCarver said.

The department’s Crisis Intervention Team worked with Nance “in the past to provide resources and different things,” McCarver said. Police were “very familiar” with Nance, he said, before declining to provide additional details.

Huntsville is about 100 miles north of Birmingham.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Christina Nance's Family Demanding Answers After She Was Found Dead in Unused Police Van

    A Black woman was missing for 12 days before she was found dead in an unused police van outside the Huntsville Police Department headquarters in Alabama.

  • A Black woman was missing for 12 days before she was found dead inside a parked police van in Alabama

    The police said that Christina Nance climbed into a van on September 25 and that they believe no foul play was involved in her death.

  • Powell's age and cancer bout left him vulnerable to COVID

    Despite getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Colin Powell remained vulnerable to the virus because of his advanced age and history of cancer, highlighting the continued risk to many Americans until more of the population is immunized. Powell, a four-star general who became the first Black secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, died Monday from complications of COVID-19. Powell, 84, had been treated over the past few years for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body’s ability to fight infections -- and to respond well to vaccines.

  • Judge denies request to block lethal injection in Alabama

    A federal judge has declined to block Thursday’s scheduled execution of an Alabama inmate convicted of the 1991 kidnap and murder of a woman abducted outside an automatic teller machine. U.S. Chief District Judge Emily Marks on Sunday denied a request for a preliminary injunction sought by lawyers for Willie B. Smith III. Smith is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Thursday at a south Alabama prison. Marks was directed Friday by the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to consider the injunction request.

  • Bitcoin investing could get boost from exchange-traded fund

    Interested in Bitcoin but don’t want to open a crypto trading account? ProShares said Monday it plans to launch the country’s first exchange-traded fund linked to Bitcoin. In a statement, ProShares CEO Michael Sapir compared the launch of a crypto-linked ETF to the 1993 launch of the first stocks ETF and the 2002 rollout of the initial bond ETF.

  • Jury selection expected to be lengthy in Georgia trial over Ahmaud Arbery's death

    Jury duty notices were mailed to 1,000 people in the trial of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year in Brunswick, Georgia.

  • Maryland Gov. Hogan tells police leaders they’ll have his support as he pushes additional spending

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan continued to push for his “re-fund the police” proposal on Monday, telling a friendly crowd of police officers: “I will continue to have your back.” As the Republican governor prepares his final budget and last set of legislative proposals, he’s pledged to increase police funding by $150 million — a combination of more generous grants to local police departments, ...

  • Billy Porter Criticizes Vogue for Featuring Harry Styles in a Dress: 'I Was the First One Doing It'

    "All he has to do is be white and straight," the Pose star said of Harry Styles' historic Vogue feature, which made him the first man to land a solo cover for the publication

  • Colorado extends Arizona skid to 18 games with 34-0 shutout

    An Arizona team that owns the nation's longest losing streak was just the salve the Colorado Buffaloes needed. “With everything we've been working on the last couple of weeks with our bye it was good to see that it paid off in a convincing fashion,” coach Karl Dorrell said Saturday after Colorado snapped a four-game skid with a 34-0 thrashing of the Wildcats at Folsom Field. It was the first conference shutout for the Buffaloes (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) since they beat Oklahoma State by the same score on Oct. 1, 2005, when they were in the Big 12.

  • Video released of woman found dead in police van

    Christina Nance's family says the video raises more questions than it answers.

  • Start the Countdown to Christmas With These 2021 LEGO Advent Calendars

    Let the countdown begin.

  • Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping missionaries

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A notorious Haitian gang known for brazen kidnappings and killings was accused by police Sunday of abducting 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based organization. The 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped the group in Ganthier, a community that lies east of the capital of Port-au-Prince, Haitian police inspector Frantz Champagne told The Associated Press. The gang was blamed for kidnapping five priests and two nuns earlier this year in Haiti.

  • FBI involved in getting kidnapped missionaries 'to safety': WH

    The group was in Haiti to visit an orphanage when their bus was hijacked on Saturday outside the capital Port-au-Prince, according to accounts by other missionaries, amid a spike in kidnappings following the murder of President Jovenel Moise.

  • Gangs expand territory as Haiti government struggles to stay in control

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - When Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry attempted on Sunday to lead a ceremony commemorating the death of one of the country's founding fathers, his delegation was met with a volley of gunfire that forced officials to withdraw. It was a further sign of the growing power of the Caribbean nation's gangs, who on Saturday kidnapped a group of Christian missionaries traveling near the capital, Port-au-Prince. Gangs have become more comfortable committing crimes outside the territory they control since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July and an earthquake in August, said human rights activist Pierre Esperance.

  • Here's why Billy Porter isn't happy about Vogue cover of Harry Styles in a dress

    The "Pose" star has worn numerous showstopping dresses at red carpet events.

  • Ahmaud Arbery's mom concerned but "hopeful" ahead of murder trial

    Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday with 600 people reporting to a Glynn County courthouse.

  • First look at Walmart Black Friday sales

    “GMA” shares some of the hottest deals to start planning for the holiday season.

  • Chiefs to bench Daniel Sorensen, start Juan Thornhill in Week 6

    The #Chiefs are making a change at the free safety position on Sunday according to a new report.

  • DOJ asks Supreme Court to halt enforcement of Texas abortion law

    In a filing Monday, the Biden administration argued Texas "successfully nullified this court's decisions within its borders."

  • WHO says it 'cannot cut corners' in approving India's Covaxin shot

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -The World Health Organization on Monday asked for further data from India's Bharat Biotech to consider the company's request for an emergency-use listing for its COVID-19 shot, saying the WHO could not "cut corners" in making a decision. Bharat Biotech, which developed Covaxin with an Indian state research body, started sharing data with the WHO from early July https://extranet.who.int/pqweb/sites/default/files/documents/Status_COVID_VAX_29Sept2021_0.pdf. The vaccine was given emergency-use authorisation in India in January even before the completion of a late-stage trial, which later found the shot to be 78% efficacious https://www.bharatbiotech.com/images/press/covaxin-phase3-clinical-trials-interim-results.pdf.