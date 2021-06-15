Alabama workplace shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured; suspect located: reports

At least two people have been killed and a suspect has reportedly been located Tuesday morning following a workplace shooting in Alabama.

The shooting unfolded around 2:30 a.m. at the Mueller Co. plant in Albertville, leaving two others injured after an employee opened fire, the city's police chief, Jamie Smith, told CBS42.

Police are working to determine the identity of the shooter but say that he has been located and that there is no further threat to the area, WHNT-TV reported.

The individual had fled the scene in a vehicle, WAFF reported, and it’s not immediately clear what led to the gunfire.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said police found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Guntersville, about 10 miles northwest of Albertville, WHNT reporter Hunter Drinkard tweeted.

Millions of fire hydrants have been manufactured at the plant where the shooting happened, according to CBS42.

