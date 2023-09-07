Alabama's new anti-gang law now in effect
A new law aiming to crack down on gang activity is now in effect in Alabama.
Snapchat today is announcing a series of new safeguards for its app, aimed at better protecting teen users, similar to other efforts introduced earlier by other social apps, like Facebook and Instagram. The company says the new features will make it harder for strangers to contact teens, provide a more age-appropriate experience, crack down on accounts marketing inappropriate content and improve education for teens using its app. The news comes nearly two years after Snap was hauled before Congress to defend its app's 13+ age rating on the App Store given its content, which some U.S. senators believed was inappropriate for younger users -- including sexualized material and ads, articles about alcohol and pornography, and more.
U.S. and U.K. authorities have sanctioned more alleged members of the notorious Russia-based Trickbot cybercrime gang. The Treasury said that the U.S. Department of Justice is concurrently unsealing indictments against nine individuals in connection with the Trickbot malware and Conti ransomware schemes, including seven of the individuals designated today.
Researchers have developed a rice-sized implant hat can test the effects of drugs on a patient’s brain tumor in real-time during surgery. Experts at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston designed the device specifically to help test treatments in patients with brain cancers or gliomas, a type of tumor that originates in the brain or spinal cord.
A week after Instagram Threads announced it had begun testing a search feature in Australia and New Zealand, the feature is today expanding to "most" English and Spanish-speaking countries,, according to a post on Threads by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The rapid expansion of Threads search to more markets is part of Instagram's broader efforts to increase engagement on its app.
The construction of a new training center for police and firefighters has had activists battling with Atlanta officials for more than two years. But new RICO charges against protesters have made an already tense situation more volatile.
Pinterest's latest update is aimed at improving the visibility of plus-size fashion and other styles that highlight a broader spectrum of body shapes and sizes.
Misinformation, harassment, grooming and other illegal activity continue to be major issues in the worlds of content moderation and online safety, balancing big problems and illicit activity against equally important, and sometimes conflicting, needs for privacy, data protection and security online. Against that fragmented backdrop, today comes some consolidation and platform growth: ActiveFence, one of the bigger startups building tech for trust and safety teams, has acquired Spectrum Labs, another key startup in the space building AI tools to track online toxicity. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.
Travel booking giant Sabre said it was investigating claims of a cyberattack after a tranche of files purportedly stolen from the company appeared on an extortion group's leak site. “Sabre is aware of the claims of a data exfiltration made by the threat group and we are currently investigating to determine their validity,” Sabre spokesperson Heidi Castle said in an email. The Dunghill Leak group claimed responsibility for the apparent cyberattack in a listing on its dark web leak site, alleging it took about 1.3 terabytes of data, including databases on ticket sales and passenger turnover, employees' personal data and corporate financial information.
Alabama opted not to send its band to last year's game in Austin after Texas tried to seat them in the upper deck of the stadium.
China has reportedly widened a ban on the use of iPhones and other imported devices by government officials.
Global ticketing giant See Tickets has disclosed a data breach affecting customers’ credit card information for the second time in the past 12 months. See Tickets, owned by Vivendi Ticketing, confirmed the latest breach in a filing with Maine’s attorney general this week. The ticketing company said that it became aware of “unusual activity” on its e-commerce websites in May. An investigation carried out by an unnamed cybersecurity firm discovered that hackers "inserted multiple instances of malicious code into a number of its e-commerce checkout pages.”
Neurodivergent individuals often have a harder time finding jobs than their non-neurodivergent counterparts. Shine Capital led its $3.5 million seed round this year, which also included participation from Altman's fund, Verissimo, Full Circle, Charlotte Fund, as well as angel investors, including David Apple and Dawn Dobras.
Deeproute.ai, the Shenzhen-headquartered robotaxi startup with $350 million in funding and over 500 employees worldwide, is aiming to open an operations center in Germany in 2024. The move will make it yet another Chinese mobility upstart to set up a physical presence in Germany, home to some of the world's largest automakers, as they venture abroad. The plan was announced at the International Motor Show Germany in Munich this week where a good handful of Chinese mobility players were present.
Two big names have already agreed to pay more than $15 billion to resolve lawsuits and the numbers are expected to get a lot higher before it's all over.