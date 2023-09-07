Alabama's new anti-gang law now in effect

TechCrunch

Snapchat today is announcing a series of new safeguards for its app, aimed at better protecting teen users, similar to other efforts introduced earlier by other social apps, like Facebook and Instagram. The company says the new features will make it harder for strangers to contact teens, provide a more age-appropriate experience, crack down on accounts marketing inappropriate content and improve education for teens using its app. The news comes nearly two years after Snap was hauled before Congress to defend its app's 13+ age rating on the App Store given its content, which some U.S. senators believed was inappropriate for younger users -- including sexualized material and ads, articles about alcohol and pornography, and more.