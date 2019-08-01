Alacer Gold Corp. (TSE:ASR) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we'll look at Alacer Gold Corp. (TSE:ASR) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Alacer Gold:

0.06 = US$81m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$139m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Alacer Gold has an ROCE of 6.0%.

Is Alacer Gold's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Alacer Gold's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 2.8% average in the Metals and Mining industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Aside from the industry comparison, Alacer Gold's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Our data shows that Alacer Gold currently has an ROCE of 6.0%, compared to its ROCE of 3.1% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how Alacer Gold's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

TSX:ASR Past Revenue and Net Income, August 1st 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Given the industry it operates in, Alacer Gold could be considered cyclical. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Alacer Gold's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Alacer Gold has total liabilities of US$139m and total assets of US$1.5b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 9.4% of its total assets. Alacer Gold reports few current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its unremarkable ROCE.