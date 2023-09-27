Alachua County commissioners finalize next year's budget, residents to see higher taxes

Alachua County Commissioners finalized next year’s budget Tuesday night, decreasing the millage rate although residents will still see increased property taxes.

The new millage rate will be 7.6414, and marks the seventh year in a row the commission has voted to decrease the rate and a 14.4% reduction in millage since fiscal year 2017. Still, the new rate is 7.51% over the rollback rate, which means increased property taxes due to higher values. The change is expected to generate the county an extra $15 million in revenue.

A presentation Tuesday by Assistant County Manager Tommy Crosby showed the county has the 31st lowest property tax per capita in the state at $613, where the average is $784. It also showed the county's taxable value is 64% of assessed property values, the fifth lowest percent in the state behind Liberty, Glades, Union and Holmes counties.

Alachua County’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year is $757 million with $206 million for public safety, $20 million for road projects and $34 million for the facilities master plan.

According to County Manager Michele Lieberman’s budget book, the general fund is expected to show a 10.68% increase from this past year.

“The Alachua County Commission is committed to providing the diverse services and programs that keep our residents safe and healthy and help make Alachua County a great place to live,” Chair Anna Prizzia said in a news release. “We continue our efforts to lower the millage rate as we also respond to the impacts of inflation, the rising costs for goods and services, and the increased demands on county governments due to Florida’s population growth.”

Another tax increase, the commission voted to set the law enforcement rate at 3.5678 which would generate an additional $2.8 million for the county at 8.19% over the rollback rate.

The county is also set to raise the stormwater assessment by $40 per equivalent residential unit.

Assistant County Manager Tommy Crosby said earlier this month some of the most notable budget items include raising the county minimum wage by $1 to $17 per hour, the 1% infrastructure surtax voted on by residents, and the focus on the county's "master plan" for the development of roads and county facilities.

