Alachua County deputy shoots armed suspect during well-being check at Gainesville hotel

An Alachua County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a shooting Monday afternoon at a Gainesville hotel.

Here's what we know:

Where did the shooting happen?

At the La Quinta Inn, 908 NW 69th Terrace, just north of Newberry Road.

Were there any injuries?

A suspect was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

State politics: Florida lawmaker seeks to strictly regulate panhandling, making it illegal in most cases

What led to the shooting?

According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the La Quinta Inn to perform a well-being check. Deputies were told that a hotel guest had not been seen since Saturday and that management was unable to access their room because the door's deadbolt had been secured.

Alachua County Fire Rescue eventually was called in to assist deputies with opening the door. Once the door was opened, deputies cleared the room and found an empty gun holster on the bed.

They then noticed that the bathroom door was locked. After giving numerous verbal commands, deputies forced their way into the bathroom, where the found the suspect armed with a handgun. The suspect refused commands to drop the weapon and was shot by a deputy, the release says.

The incident is bring investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the ACSO of Professional Standards will work determine if all sheriff's office policies were followed. Those involved with the shooting have been placed on administrative leave until the investigations are over.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Sheriff's Office deputy involve in shooting at Gainesville hotel