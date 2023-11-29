Alachua County domestic violence center facing dramatic budget cuts, losing grant dollars

A domestic violence center in Alachua County is facing dramatic cuts as federal grant dollars for victim services are decreasing.

Peaceful Paths, a domestic violence center that serves Alachua, Union and Bradford counties, lost $500,000 of funding in October, and expects another $400,000 in cuts coming next year — around a third of its total budget, according to Executive Director Theresa Beachy. This means a forced reduction of staff, counseling services and housing support, among other things, she said.

“Now we're part of the four hundred-plus organizations around the state of Florida that get this funding that all took some level of cut this year and are facing, you know, even more cuts next year,” Beachy said.

Reduction of federal grant

Peaceful Paths, and domestic violence centers like it, are seeing these cuts due to the reduction of a federal grant known as the Victims of Crime Act Fund, Beachy said. The fund started in the ‘80s and the money is pooled from collected fees from federal prosecutions, including restitutions and other fines and fees people pay for things like federal drug crimes or fraud, she said. The funds are used to support victims services around the nation, including child abuse, property crimes and domestic violence.

Funds for the Victims of Crime Act Fund started to decrease between 2017 and 2021 very rapidly, Beachy said, due to a reduction in federal prosecutions and because of the COVID-19 pandemic which shut down court systems.

“We kind of have a double whammy,” she said. “They were hoping that the funds would be able to reaccumulate and that we wouldn't see substantial cuts, but in April of this year we did get word that the state of Florida's allocation was going from about $200 million to about $100 million.”

Services lost

Peaceful Paths is a state-certified domestic violence center that has been around since 1974, Beachy said. It offers services to adult and child survivors of domestic violence including a 24-hour helpline, an emergency shelter, outreach services and legal assistance. Facing dramatic cuts, many services have had to be reduced or cut.

This year Peaceful Paths lost a lawyer that provides services to 200 victims annually, an economic empowerment coordinator that provides housing and case management, a high-risk and outreach advocate and two part-time employees at the shelter. In addition to personnel loss, the organization has had to reduce trauma counseling services, supportive housing resources, direct client assistance and operations support.

Next year, Peaceful Paths may have to further reduce support services and staffing positions.

“It's critical because folks that are suffering through domestic violence situations, we address the emergency need really well. We do those emergency crisis interventions really well. And it gets people to the point in their journey that then they start recognizing all of the long term impacts of being involved in a situation of threat and coercion,” Beachy said. “It would be a huge loss because we know that that's really where a lot of the long term healing survivors can accomplish takes place.”

Moving forward

In order to prevent having to make more cuts next year, Peaceful Paths is asking for help from various entities.

The organization is asking community members for donations and to participate in its Hope Works 50th Anniversary Campaign next year. It is also looking for people to provide Pro Bono legal services.

In addition to financial support, Peaceful Paths is asking people to contact state representatives and express their support for victims services to be included in Florida’s budget, as well as local commissioners. The organization will ask the Alachua County Commission for increased funding next year from the county’s Community Agency Partnership Program, which is a fund seeking to alleviate poverty in the area.

“It would be kicking in at the same time that our cut would be coming, so we're hoping that we can get some additional dollars there that would offset this cut next October,” Beachy said.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Alachua County domestic violence center on its way to losing $900,000