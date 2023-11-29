Alachua County Fire Rescue battles mobile home fire off U.S. Highway 301 in Waldo

A mobile home fire Tuesday morning caused the partial closure of U.S. 301 just north of the Waldo Flea Market, according to an official with Alachua County Fire Rescue.

The fire was reported just before 9:30 a.m. in the 15900 block of Northeast U.S. 301. Fire Crews — including those from Melrose and Windsor — arrived to find the mobile home fully engulfed.

With no water source available and limited access to the property, ACFR was forced to set up a dump tank and have water delivered to the area.

"We had to pump it down his road," said ACFR Assistant Chief Michael Cowart.

Crews with Alachua County Fire Rescue work to put out a fire Tuesday morning off Northeast US Highway 301 in Waldo.

Cowart estimated that a portion of U.S. 301 was shut down for about two to three hours.

Investigators believe the the fire started as a result of deep freezer being plugged into an extension cord.

"When you plug them straight into the outlet, there's no problem," Cowart said, "but when you use an extension cord, especially one that's not rated for that much draw, it heats up and creates a fire like this."

No injuries were reported.

