Alachua County grand jury indicts Ocala man for fatal June 2023 shooting in Gainesville

An Alachua County grand jury on Wednesday handed up an indictment against an Ocala man accused of first-degree murder.

Javon S. Barclay, 29, is accused of fatally shooting Johnny Walker on Sept. 17 at Cynthia Chestnut Park, 2315 SE 35th St., Gainesville. Walker was found at the park that evening with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the UF Health Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Barclay was taken into custody the following day after an Ocala Police Department officer spotted him driving the victim's gold BMW.

Deputies from both Alachua and Marion counties began staging along U.S. 441 and located the vehicle later that morning. After a failed traffic stop, a detective used a P.I.T. technique to stop the vehicle.

Barclay, who was initially only considered a person of interest in the shooting, was charged with fleeing law enforcement and driving while license suspended or revoked.

