Alachua County grand jury indicts two men in separate murder investigations

An Alachua County spring term grand jury voted to indict two men in separate murder investigations, according to a news release from the State Attorney's Office.

Dallvion Jarrell Parker, 29, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in the Feb. 2 shooting deaths of Brittany Avery-Hoisington, 33, and Trevyon Sheppard, 21. Parker also faces two counts of attempted murder, burglary while armed and tampering with evidence.

How the night unfolded

Gainesville police said Parker arrived at a home at 229 NW Third Ave. unannounced just before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 2 to speak with Avery-Hoisington, his ex-girlfriend. Parker left a short time later, and Avery-Hoisington expressed to one of her three friends in the home that night that Parker wanted to be in a romantic relationship with her.

A few minutes later, Parker, wearing a hoodie and mask, burst through the front door and shot Avery-Hoisington, an arrest report said.

He then shot Sheppard at least once and fired in the direction of one of the other people in the home. Parker then went into the back bedroom where he shot a third person multiple times, the report said.

Parker pursued Sheppard out onto the front porch where he shot him again until he fell down, the report said. A fourth person in the home escaped and later told police they looked back to see Parker shoot Sheppard.

The person who was shot in the bedroom called the police, who arrived at the scene at about 1:47 a.m.

The responding officers immediately found Sheppard dead on the ground. Officers discovered the body of Avery-Hoisington during a safety sweep of the home.

Police find suspect

Police used a surveillance camera at a nearby residence to identify Parker's vehicle. That same camera captured Parker returning to the house with a mask and hoodie on and, about a minute, fleeing the scene, the report said.

A witness in the area of the shooting and the person who fled the scene was later able to identify Parker as the shooter, the report said.

A security officer who works at the same place as Parker also was able to identify Parker as the man seen in a video posted to GPD's social media account about a person of interest in the case.

Fentanyl leads to overdose death

In the second case, the grand jury voted to indict Roger Lamar Walker, 43, on Jan. 15, 2021, drug overdose death of Deborah Walthers.

The State Attorney's Office said in a news release that Gainesville police officers responded to a death investigation at the Pensacola Apartments, 3521 SW 19th Ave. Investigators determined that Walthers died as a result of a fentanyl overdose.

Police later identified Walker as the person who provided the fentanyl that caused Walthers' death.

Walker faces additional charges of sale of a controlled substance, possession of a place to sell a controlled substance, tampering with a witness and the unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Walker is currently in federal custody.

