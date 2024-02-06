Alachua County home listings asked for less money in January – see the current median price here

The median home in Alachua County listed for $346,975 in January, down 0.6% from the previous month's $349,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to January 2023, the median home list price decreased 4.6% from $350,000.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Alachua County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.gainesville.com.

Alachua County's median home was 1,646 square feet, listed at $209 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 0.1% from January 2023.

Listings in Alachua County moved steadily, at a median 72 days listed compared to the January national median of 69 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 65 days on the market. Around 292 homes were newly listed on the market in January, an 8.1% increase from 270 new listings in January 2023.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Across the Gainesville metro area, median home prices rose to $349,950, slightly higher than a month earlier. The median home had 1,657 square feet, at a list price of $209 per square foot.

In Florida, median home prices were $459,945, a slight increase from December. The median Florida home listed for sale had 1,651 square feet, with a price of $280 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $409,500, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,823 square feet, with a price of $221 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Alachua County home listings asked for less money in January – see the current median price here