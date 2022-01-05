Alachua County Jail pauses in-person visitation as COVID-19 cases spike

Alachua County Jail has suspended in-person visitation until further notice due to a sharp uptick of COVID-19 cases that were found within the jail.

Cases began rising last week. As of Tuesday morning, there had been 81 confirmed cases — 75 men and 6 women — said Art Forgey, spokesperson for the Alachua County Sheriffs Office.

There are a total 765 people being held within the Alachua County Jail.

Those who have tested positive have been quarantined in housing pods in the jail. Some pods can hold up to 15 to 20 people, others can hold 50 or more.

Forgey said it is uncertain how long the no-visitation policy would last; however, there are alternative methods of communications such as doing a video call through securus technologies — a communication service that connects relatives with incarcerated people — and writing letters.

Prison Mail: Plan to digitize prison mail sparks outcry among inmates’ families, advocates

Prison letters: Handwritten letters are all Florida prisoners have left. Now FDC wants to take that away

There is a cost associated with securus, but Forgey was unsure of the exact amount.

Forgey said jail officials became aware that there was an increase in COVID-19 cases last week. Since then, they have been testing and monitoring the situation every day.

There have been efforts to get incarcerated people in the jail vaccinated as well. According to Forgey, 298 people have received their first shot, and 193 are fully vaccinated.

"Many times it's difficult for that because you may offer one shot and they get out and don't get they don't get the second one," Forgey said.

To help make sure everyone is fully vaccinated, the jail has received 90 Johnson and Johnson does of the vaccine from the Alachua County Health Department.

Forgey said the leadership team is having daily meetings on ways to mitigate changes of infections, including limiting the arrests of non-violent crimes and misdemeanors.

No-visitation policy raises objection

Story continues

Ernest, an incarcerated person in the Alachua County Jail, said he was booked on a non-violent offense Sept. 20.

The Gainesville Sun spoke to Ernest through a phone call. He asked that his last name not be published.

Newborn dies after being born in jail: A baby born in Alachua County Jail died. The mother said jail staff ignored her screams

Alachua County Jail and photos: Sheriff's office responds with photos and videos in case of baby born in jail

Alachua County Jail cleared: Internal investigation clears Alachua County jail staff in case of baby's birth

Alachua County Jail Investigation: Gainesville racial justice group issues demands in death of baby at Alachua County jail

He said it was odd that the jail implemented the no-visitation policy because there is a glass wall between the visitor and the incarcerated person.

"We're sitting behind a glass, so we still don't have any contact. So that's beyond me as to why they would suspend visitation rights," Ernest said.

Ernest said the jail has also suspended all classes such as substance abuse programs and GED classes.

This is hindrance to Ernest, who was sentenced Nov. 8, 2021, and was ordered to complete a patient substance abuse program. He is currently waiting on a renewed evaluation from the Drug Abuse Foundation of Palm Beach County.

Nevertheless, he said jail visitation is important for an incarcerated person's mental health.

"You're already going through it, and you want to connect with the outside. You want to have some type of sense of reality, some type of peace because you could lose it ... to go without your family, you lose a part of yourself," Ernest said.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: COVID surge brings policy changes to Alachua County Jail