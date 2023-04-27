Alachua County judge sentences man for 2021 murder of 13-year-old girl at Majestic Oaks

A man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl at a Gainesville apartment complex in 2021 was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in prison, according to a news release from the State Attorney's Office.

Court records show Jason Lee Lynady Sr., 38, withdrew his initial plea of not guilty in the shooting death of Maliyah Godwin and instead accepted an open plea agreement from prosecutors. Lynady plead no contest to charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence and witness tampering.

The agreement shows Lynady checked a box stating, "I believe that the plea is in my best interest even though I say I am innocent of the charges."

The plea agreement also shows Lynady agreed to a sentence between the mandatory minimum of 25 years and a maximum sentence of 50 years. Judge James Colaw later sentenced him to 50 years in prison for the second-degree murder charge. Lynady received 455 days of credit for time served.

Maliyah was found shot just before 10 p.m. on April 23, 2021, inside Building A of the Majestic Oaks apartment complex, 5800 SW 20th Ave. She was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Lynady was later indicted on Dec. 14, 2021, by an Alachua County grand jury on a first-degree murder charge.

A warrant was issued for Lynady and he was arrested a day later by authorities in Cross City. He was then transferred to the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff's Office in January 2022.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Jason Lee Lynady Sr. sentenced for killing Maliyah Godwin