Alachua County murder suspect killed in South Daytona crash

A man wanted for murder in Alachua County died in a crash in South Daytona early Thursday while fleeing from a Port Orange police traffic stop, authorities said.

Montrail Johnson, 32, crashed his vehicle in the parking lot of John's Appliance Store in the 900 block of Beville Road shortly after 12:02 a.m., said Port Orange police Sgt. Andre Fleming.

While fleeing from Port Orange police at a high speed, Johnson barreled through a South Daytona police crash scene on Nova Road that was being cleared up, said South Daytona police Lt. Brian Craig.

South Daytona police were working a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred at 8 p.m. and were wrapping up at the scene when Johnson sped through.

"It sent us and others diving over guardrails to avoid getting hit," Craig said. "I'm just glad none of our officers got hurt."

Craig said Johnson wrecked about a mile north of the sight where the motorcycle crashed.

Fleming said Port Orange police tried to stop Johnson's four-door Honda at the intersection of Nova Road and Madeline Avenue around 12:02 a.m. but he sped off. Police learned that Johnson had a warrant for his arrest charging him with premeditated first-degree murder, Fleming said.

Johnson drove into South Daytona until he crashed in the parking lot of the appliance store, Fleming said.

Johnson was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach where he was pronounced dead, Fleming said.

Johnson, a serial armed robber that struck in multiple surrounding counties, was known to Port Orange police.

In August and September 2015, Johnson and two others committed two armed robberies in Port Orange, police said.

On Aug. 16, 2015, Johnson and two other suspects robbed a Subway at 3751 Clyde Morris Blvd. Then on Sept. 17 of that same year, he and another suspect robbed the Jimmy Johns at 3661 Clyde Morris Blvd. In both armed robberies, Johnson and his cohorts locked up employees in walk-in coolers and took their cell phones, police said.

Port Orange police are asking anyone with information regarding Thursday morning's crash that killed Johnson to contact Sgt. Andrew Mialki at amialki@port-orange.org or 386-506-5849

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man wanted for murder dies in crash