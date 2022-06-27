Alachua County school district to require clear bags for middle, high school students

Middle and high school students will be forced to wear clear backpacks next year, the Alachua County school district announced Monday.

The decision to have clear backpacks also comes after a rise in youth violence this past year, school officials said, which includes the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas where 19 students and two teachers died.

In May, an eighth-grade student at Fort Clarke Middle brought a gun to campus, which also played a role in the new mandate, said school board member Mildred Russell.

"This measure was taken to increase school safety and I think it's a good idea," she said.

Responding to threats: How will local law enforcement respond to an active shooter threat? Here's what we know

Rally: Crowd protests overturning of Roe v. Wade

Candidates set: Have you met your Alachua County school board candidates yet? Here's who is running

Parents received word of the changes via text, call and news releases late Monday afternoon.

"In light of concerns about youth violence and following discussion with law enforcement Alachua County Public Schools will require clear backpacks for only middle and high school students for the upcoming school year," the voicemail said.

It further said guidelines surrounding what kind of clear backpacks are permitted "and what can be inside" will be available by the end of next week.

Gainesville High School students leave school for the day, in Gainesville Fla. October 19, 2021.

Clear plastic bags not as durable, not bulletproof

Clear, plastic bags are not as easily found in stores and are known to be less durable. They also aren't created to be bulletproof like some heavier-duty bags to help people protect themselves in the event of a tragic shooting.

Since the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas in late May, district officials have met with representatives from local law enforcement and the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), the district said in a news release.

Forcing clear, plastic bags was among the ways leaders established to curb the uptick in violence. Other remedies included more training on safety and security for school staffers and families.

Story continues

“Safe schools promote safe learning environments for all our children,” said Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr. in a prepared statement. “I support the efforts of the school district in taking this step to keep our children safe.”

Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott agreed, saying that people must look for multiple strategies to find a solution.

“Despite the unfortunate inconvenience to students and families, this policy is certainly worth trying," he said.

The district said it will provide clear backpacks to families who are unable to provide them and it will be working with local organizations that provide textbooks. Officials said they plan to work with community leaders to meet the goal, which includes People Against Violence Enterprises, led by Pastor Karl Anderson, which distributes more than 1200 backpacks every year as part of its Stop the Violence/Back to School Rally.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Alachua County schools to force clear backpacks for middle, high school