Alachua County schools will be closed Tuesday in response to severe weather alerts

Schools will be closed Tuesday as a result of a strong storm expected to move through the state.

Alachua County Public Schools announced Monday evening that, due to the National Weather Service’s (NWS) wind advisory and concerns regarding bus safety, schools will be closed Tuesday. All extracurricular and after school activities will also be canceled.

The NWS forecast for Gainesville outlines the possibility of severe storms Tuesday with a 90% chance of precipitation during the day and a 70% chance of precipitation into the night. Wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour are possible during the day and as high as 28 miles per hour during the night.

Despite a high of 76 Tuesday, temperatures will drop into the low 40s overnight.

Santa Fe College, as of 4:50 p.m. Monday, will be open Tuesday and will continue to monitor the situation.

The University of Florida has not yet announced whether it will be closed.

This article will be updated with any new information.

