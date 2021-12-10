Alachua County sheriff must show leadership in responding to jail birth, death of baby

Donald Daniels, left, and Erica Thompson listen to the demonstrators Aug. 11 protesting the death of Thompson’s baby after she gave borth in the Alachua County Jail.

Women are the fastest-growing segment of inmates at jails and prisons across the United States — and up to 10% are pregnant when put behind bars.

These findings come from a state analysis of SB 630, which would allow the sentence of a pregnant woman in Florida to be delayed until 12 weeks after her baby’s delivery. The measure is known as Ava’s Law after a birth at the Alachua County Jail that shows the need for such a law.

Erica Thompson gave birth at the jail on Aug. 9, hours after telling jail staff that she was having contractions. Her prematurely born baby, Ava, died later at University of Florida Health Shands Hospital.

This month, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office released an internal investigation finding no legal or policy violations by jail staff in the birth. Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. issued a written statement saying that “the investigation determined there was nothing to indicate that any misconduct occurred” and that his “thoughts and prayers continue to remain with Ms. Thompson and her family.”

Thoughts and prayers don’t cut it. Before being elected sheriff Watson served as a state representative and co-sponsored the Tammy Jackson Act, which was named after a woman who gave birth at the Broward County Jail and supposed to prevent such a situation from happening again. But Watson has failed to provide leadership now that he has the authority to make changes at the Alachua County Jail, which the sheriff's office runs.

It’s no wonder why the Ava's death continues to generate protests from groups such as the Gainesville chapter of the Dream Defenders, an origination dedicated to racial justice. A lawsuit has also been filed against the sheriff’s office by a legal team that includes Natalie Jackson and Ben Crump, who worked on the cases of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin.

Kiara Laurent, with Dream Defenders, answers questions from the media after delivering a statement of demands to Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson on Monday.

“When we talk about the medical care given to Black women and the treatment in the criminal justice system, of people of color, the lack of accountability is stunning, but not surprising," Jackson told The Sun in response to the investigation's results.

The Dream Defenders have demanded that an apology be issued to Thompson and her family; the full, uncut videos of Thompson in jail be released; and the sheriff office end its contract with Corizon Health, which provides medical care at the jail.

The least that should be done is a thorough review of whether to continue the contract with Corizon, which has faced past criticism over cost-cutting measures in inmate treatment. Watson also needs to go beyond just determining if current policies were followed and change those policies in whatever ways needed.

Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson speaks after taking the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony outside the County Courthouse in Gainesville on Jan. 5.

SB 630, which passed it first committee vote last month, would require every arrested woman to be notified that she has a right to request a pregnancy test if she stays in custody 72 hours. Judges would be required to provide pregnant women the chance to defer their sentences 12 weeks in order to get proper care for themselves and their babies.

A new state law shouldn’t be required for Alachua County to treat pregnant inmates better. Watson must do more than offer thoughts and prayers, and show real leadership in changing policies to ensure a birth doesn’t happen at the jail again.

