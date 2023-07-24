Alachua County Sheriff's Office: Murder suspect takes own life on I-75

A man wanted in connection with a homicide killed himself Sunday evening while fleeing authorities on Interstate 75 in Gainesville, according to an Alachua County Sheriff's Office social media post.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were following a vehicle on I-75 south from Columbia County that they believed was being driven by a murder suspect, the ACSO post said.

Deputies with the Alachua County Sheriff's Office were eventually called in to assist, blocking exit ramps and placing stop sticks in the road. As the vehicle attempted to flee, deputies successfully performed a PIT maneuver and the suspect's vehicle came to a stop on I-75 between Northwest 39th Avenue and Newberry Road.

Unable to make contact with the suspect, a Sheriff's Office SWAT team used an armored vehicle to approach the vehicle and, as they got closer, determined the man inside was dead.

"It appears the subject inside the vehicle took his own life," the social media post says.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect. The Sheriff's Office is assisting FHP in the investigation.

