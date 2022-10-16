Alachua man, 31, killed Saturday morning in motorcycle crash in Micanopy

An Alachua man was killed Saturday morning after his motorcycle left the roadway and struck a sign post, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Police beat: Juveniles arrested after battering a librarian over 65, attempting to burn down building

Gainesville Police: 2 men charged with human trafficking at group home

According to the report, the 31-year-old man was traveling south on U.S. Highway 441 at about 9:24 a.m. in Micanopy when his vehicle left the roadway. He was transported to UF Health Shands Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

FHP closed the southbound lanes of U.S. 441 for several hours to conduct its investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Alachua man killed in crash transported to UF Health