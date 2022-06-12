Alamance County Commissioners put off budget vote to consider school security needs

Recent mass shootings have the school board and county commissioners reevaluating budget priorities, so the commissioners will take another two weeks to decide if a tax cut and greater security are compatible.

Their next meeting is June 20.

Sandy Ellington-Graves, chair of the Alamance-Burlington Board of Education asked the Alamance County Board of Commissioners to hold off on the budget vote to give the school board the chance to meet on June 14 to talk about how to pay for more school resource officers and keep teacher pay competitive.

“As a board member, I believe school safety and teacher supplements are both top priorities,” Ellingon-Graves said.

Twenty-one of the district’s school buildings have full-time school resource officers already, Ellington-Graves said, and the county manager’s budget proposal includes $245,000 to hire four more. Graves said it would take another $522,000 to have SROs in every school.

The proposed budget also includes $700,000 to increase the county’s teacher supplement. The state pays a base rate for all public school teachers, but counties can add to their local teachers’ pay. ABSS has steadily increased its teacher supplement over the years until it became the 10th-highest in the state. Of course, four neighboring and nearby districts have even higher supplements, and ABSS has 118 vacant teaching positions now, Ellington-Graves said, so she does not want to divert money from teacher pay to get more SROs.

The commissioners had been discussing cutting a cent off the property tax rate as they did last year taking advantage of strong revenues to walk back a 7.04-cent tax increase four years ago mostly needed to cover the debt service on $189.6 million in voter-approved education bonds.

Board Chair John Paisley said he still favors cutting taxes and dipping into reserves for additional spending on security the board deems necessary. Other board members, though, said they worried about troubling economic indicators that could leave county government in a tougher fiscal condition and competition for public employees.

“There are a ton of departments that we can’t live without and almost every single one of them is struggling to keep and retain and hire and fill vacant positions right now,” said Commissioner Steve Carter.

