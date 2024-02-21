Alamance County deputies seek attempted kidnapper

TechCrunch

Venture capital firm Homebrew is targeting $50 million for a new fund, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing comes as a bit of a surprise considering that Homebrew nearly two years ago said it was pursuing a more stage-agnostic evergreen model that would be funded solely by Satya Patel and Hunter Walk, Homebrew’s general partners. A source who wished to remain anonymous told TechCrunch that Homebrew has been using SPVs to write pro-rata checks into certain follow-on investments, but is seeking to raise a fund for this purpose instead.