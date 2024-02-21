Alamance County deputies seek attempted kidnapper
Alamance County deputies seek attempted kidnapper
Alamance County deputies seek attempted kidnapper
Are there more changes on the way for the College Football Playoff?
Should additional information come to light, the investigation could be reopened by authorities.
Our testers and nearly 9,000 5-star reviewers agree: The Apple AirPods give epic noise-canceling, bass-booming sound — and right now they are $60 off.
According to a report in Bloomberg, the SoftBank founder is seeking $100 billion to build a new venture that would compete with the likes of Nvidia in the area of AI chips. Code-named Izanagi, the new venture would collaborate with Arm, the chip design company that SoftBank spun out as a public company last year. It still owns about 90% of Arm's stock as of this month.
A new dating app was released just in time for Valentine’s Day, but there’s a catch: You must have at least a 675 credit score to use it. Launched by financial platform Neon Money Club, Score is a dating app for people with good to excellent credit, and it seeks to help raise awareness about the importance of finances in relationships. TC’s Dominic-Madori Davis gave us a look at what the startup aims to do and how it came about.
Holly played three games for the Tigers during the 2023 season.
The two teens were detained after the shooting. One woman was killed and over 20 others were wounded.
Spurred by the growing threat of deepfakes, the FTC is seeking to modify an existing rule that bans the impersonation of businesses or government agencies to cover all consumers. "Fraudsters are using AI tools to impersonate individuals with eerie precision and at a much wider scale," FTC chair Lina Khan said in a press release. 1. Fraudsters are using voice cloning & other AI tools to impersonate individuals with eerie precision and at scale.
There have been many attempts at open source AI-powered voice assistants (see Rhasspy, Mycroft and Jasper, to name a few) -- all established with the goal of creating privacy-preserving, offline experiences that don't compromise on functionality. Tech like Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa have years, if not decades, of R&D behind them -- and enormous infrastructure to boot. This month, LAION announced a new initiative, BUD-E, that seeks to build a "fully open" voice assistant capable of running on consumer hardware.
TikTok will launch localized election resources in its app to reach users in each of the European Union's 27 Member States next month and direct them towards "trusted information", as part of its preparations to tackle disinformation risks related to regional elections this year. The blog post also discusses what it's doing in relation to targeted risks that take the form of influence operations seeking to use its tools to covertly deceive and manipulate opinions in a bid to skew elections -- i.e.
The state of North Carolina dropped its charges due to "lack of sufficient evidence."
Venture capital firm Homebrew is targeting $50 million for a new fund, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing comes as a bit of a surprise considering that Homebrew nearly two years ago said it was pursuing a more stage-agnostic evergreen model that would be funded solely by Satya Patel and Hunter Walk, Homebrew’s general partners. A source who wished to remain anonymous told TechCrunch that Homebrew has been using SPVs to write pro-rata checks into certain follow-on investments, but is seeking to raise a fund for this purpose instead.
Haason Reddick has tallied 27 sacks in the last two seasons for the Eagles.
New York Community Bancorp is attempting to reassure investors about its deposits, liquidity, and governance following a week-long plunge in the company’s stock.
Electric motorcycle company Cake held talks with Harley-Davidson and other automakers in 2023 as it fought to stay alive, founder and CEO Stefan Ytterborn told TechCrunch in an interview Tuesday. "I've had 40 meetings in the past three days," Ytterborn said, adding that most have been with two-wheeler brands. Ytterborn said his company began trying to raise a Series C as early as August 2022 and that he expected to be able to close with a similar mix of institutions and a few VCs.
Samsung chairman Jay Y. Lee's legal troubles took a positive turn as a Korean court acquitted him of stock manipulation and accounting fraud charges over a 2015 merger.
Tesla is facing a lawsuit from 25 California counties accusing it of mishandling hazardous waste at facilities around the state.
Police in Pennsylvania offered grim new details in the case involving a 32-year-old who was charged earlier this week with killing and decapitating his father after showing off the severed head in a 14-minute YouTube video.
A settlement has been reached just two days after district attorneys from 25 California counties filed a lawsuit against Tesla over allegations the automaker repeatedly mishandled hazardous waste at its facilities throughout the state. Tesla has agreed to pay $1.3 million in civil penalties and $200,000 to reimburse the costs of the investigation, according to a press release from the Office of the District Attorney in San Francisco. Tesla is also under a detailed injunction for five years, which requires training employees and hiring a third party to conduct annual waste audits of its trash containers at 10% of its facilities.
Tesla has been sued by 25 California counties alleging the automaker has repeatedly mishandled hazardous waste at facilities throughout the state. The lawsuit was filed after months of settlement talks apparently fell apart. The complaint, filed in San Joaquin County Superior Court, states that Tesla improperly labeled and disposed of materials like "lead acid batteries and other batteries," paints, brake fluid, aerosols, antifreeze, acetone, diesel fuel and more at its production and service facilities throughout the state.