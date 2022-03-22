Alamance County jail guard assaulted, injured

A prisoner assaulted a guard at the Alamance County Detention Center last week causing non-life-threatening injuries and bringing on felony charges.

Detention officers were transferring a 32-year-old prisoner from pre-booking to a holding cell, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release, when he attacked an officer, cutting the officer’s arm.

The prisoner had previously been convicted on two misdemeanor counts of assault on a female, according to the sheriff’s office, making him eligible for a felony charge of habitual misdemeanor assault.

This article originally appeared on Times-News: Alamance County Detention Center inmate assaults guard