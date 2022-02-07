Alamance County sheriff insists ICE detainees are threats to public safety. Data contradicts that.

Jose Manuel Perez' first experience upon entering the Alamance County Detention Center was booming voices bouncing off hard walls in a confined space. A second assault on his senses was a rancid smell.

It terrified him.

Perez, 40, is not a kid. He had been through plenty in his life — military service in Mexico, making his way in the United States without legal documents and lots of work first in restaurants and then about 12 years at the Bear Creek Arsenal in Smithfield.

But he hadn’t been arrested or seen the inside of a jail until Immigration and Customs Enforcement rounded up more than 25 workers at Bear Creek in a raid on Feb. 5, 2019. It was right around the time the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office entered into a new contract with ICE to hold immigration detainees again, so that’s where ICE took Perez and his co-workers.

Holding ICE detainees in the Alamance County jail, according to Sheriff Terry Johnson, has always been about making the county more safe by deporting criminals back to their countries of origin. Neither the sheriff's office nor ICE answered questions about where the immigration detainees in the county jail were arrested or about their charges, so it's impossible to say if any were a threat to the public.

Jose Manuel Perez in Sanford holding a photo of his late mother, Melchora Lopez. After Perez was arrested by ICE and for a while detained at the Alamance County jail, he was released on bond and received a work permit. However, that permit required he remain in the U.S. As a result, he was unable to visit his ailing mother in Mexico before she passed away.

The sheriff's office deferred most questions about immigrant detainees to ICE, citing a clause in the memorandum of understanding between the office and the agency as the reason. Johnson's office did respond to a list of written questions from the Times-News, but referred questions about Johnson's statements on the criminal status of ICE detainees to the agency.

The Alamance County Board of Commissioners will vote on renewing that contract for a third time at its Monday, Feb. 7 meeting.

Since getting back into business with ICE four years ago, Johnson has asserted that the detainees ICE is holding in the county jail are undocumented immigrants who have been convicted of crimes, often serious ones, in the United States.

Story continues

“These are people who have come illegally and have violated our laws and been convicted,” Johnson told Alamance County commissioners on Feb. 3, 2021, when he was renewing the ICE contract for the third year.

The sheriff’s public information officer went further when the Times-News asked, saying it was only the most serious offenders.

There isn’t much to back up that assertion. In fact, some ICE records completely contradict it.

It’s not in the reports ICE releases about its own deportation program or its statistics about the county jail. It's not what an ICE spokesman said publicly. It’s not what immigration lawyers with clients coming through the Alamance County jail say. It’s not what other sheriffs who have dealt with ICE say. And it’s not what organizations tracking ICE records have seen.

Perez had not been charged with any criminal offense when ICE arrested him. Nearly 80% of those ICE held in Alamance County were not convicted of a crime, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearing House (TRAC) a Syracuse University project to track ICE detentions.

ICE has different statistics but still shows criminal detainees were a minority of the people ICE held in Graham when it started back up in 2019. Just 40% of the average daily population ICE held in the Alamance County jail were classified as “criminal,” according to ICE detention statistics posted on its website. ICE considered 60% of those detainees “no threat.” Just 8%, or an average of three detainees per day, were classified as high threat.

“The myth under Obama and under Trump is they were targeting dangerous felons and it wasn’t true then and it’s not true now as far as we know,” said Marty Rosenbluth, immigration lawyer with a Durham-based firm working in Lumpkin, Georgia, to be close to clients at Stewart Detention Center. “I’m still seeing folks who haven’t been convicted who still get picked up.”

Stewart Detention Center is a private prison that can hold 1,600 or more ICE detainees on contract and has its own immigration court. CoreCivic, formerly Corrections Corporation of America, the largest private prison company in the country, runs it.

Less than five months after signing the ICE contract, Alamance County was holding asylum seekers brought from the Mexican border, ICE spokesman Bryan Cox told the Charlotte Observer at the time. Between a surge of asylum seekers filling ICE's large detention centers and other North Carolina sheriffs refusing to hold them, ICE transported them to jails from Mississippi to upstate New York.

The ICE raid that pulled in Perez happened not long after sheriffs in Mecklenburg and Wake counties got out of the 287(g) program, leaving ICE with fewer places to hold detainees. ICE responded with a series of raids bringing in about 200 immigrants from throughout the state, including Alamance County, but especially in Mecklenburg and Wake counties, Cox told the Observer.

Named after a section of the Immigration and National Security Act, the 287(g) program lets ICE deputize local law enforcement officers to enforce federal immigration law. It also authorizes ICE to contract with local jails to hold ­­­­­detained immigrants.

Perez was among criminal defendants from the time he and his co-workers went into the jail, and they scared him.

The ICE detainees had green stripes on their uniforms, he recalled, while the jail inmates had red. He didn’t feel safe until the cell doors locked at 11 p.m., and that was because his cellmate was another immigration detainee. Some of his co-workers shared cells with criminal defendants.

“They put you in there with people who are charged with rape and treat you just like one of them,” said Perez as translated by Juan Miranda, an Alamance County immigration-rights activist with Siembra NC.

The relationship between ICE and the sheriff’s office goes back to 2006, when Johnson toured some of the first southern jails in the 287(g) program, including North Carolina's first in Mecklenburg County. In 2007, Alamance County became the second.

Johnson in 2006 called 287(g) the best law enforcement program he’s ever seen, but sheriffs like Kristin Graziano in Charleston County, South Carolina, and Garry McFadden in Mecklenburg County considered it bad law enforcement; alienating immigrant communities and making them distrustful of police, which allows crime to go unchecked in their communities and spread.

Sheriff Terry Johnson has said immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees in his jail are all convicted criminals, but other sources, including ICE records, do not support that assertion.

“It doesn’t just target people considered undocumented," Graziano said. "It also targets the legal people because they won't contact us about crime in their communities because they think we're going to separate them”

While Barack Obama took a lot of criticism from the left as “deporter in chief,” his justice department took the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office to court, charging that officers profiled Hispanic drivers to pull them into the ICE deportation process.

That lawsuit ultimately failed, but the sheriff's office signed a settlement agreement with the Justice Department to keep it from appealing that verdict. The sheriff had to report data on traffic stops to the State Bureau of Investigations and give deputies additional training.

That agreement expired last summer.

The Civil Rights Office of the U.S. Department of Justice did not return calls from the Times-News asking about the results of that settlement. In public statements, DOJ describes it as a success.

Alamance County was leading the trend in 2007. By the time it got back to partnering with ICE in 2019, though, working with ICE had become controversial even among law-enforcement agencies. Sheriffs in larger North Carolina jurisdictions have gotten out, making Alamance County an important resource for ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operation, ERO, in the state.

As of November, the Alamance County jail is one of 142 local jails and state corrections departments throughout the country to hold ICE detainees through the 287(g) program. It’s the only one in North Carolina that can hold detainees for more than 72 hours, making it a vital part of ICE's deportation system.

When the Trump administration came calling in early 2017, Johnson said he did not hesitate. But negotiations took some time. Before signing on with ICE again in 2019, Johnson denied in public statements that he would get back into the 287(g) program. He would only hold immigration detainees.

he detention program is in fact part of the 287(g) program, but a narrower version called the Warrant Officer Model ICE unveiled in 2019. ICE critics call it "287(g)-lite." So there are no sheriff’s deputies acting as ICE agents outside the jail as there was between 2007 and 2012, but trained deputies can serve immigration warrants on jail inmates.

Participating sheriffs' offices can hold suspected undocumented offenders at ICE's request for just 48 hours. The contract with ICE makes the jail in Graham a "72-hour facility," meaning ICE can keep detainees there for more than two days; as long as needed, really, according to ICE's most recent inspection of the jail. These days, any immigration detainee picked up in North Carolina is likely to pass through Graham, Rosenbluth said.

That makes it an important part of the deportation system, Rosenbluth said, because the jail is close to two of the harsher immigration courts in the country. The courts in Charlotte and Lumpkin deny up to 95% of asylum claims. While it's illegal for Rosenbluth to advise clients to take their cases to more lenient immigration courts in other parts of the country, he said ICE steers detainees to high-deportation courts like those all the time.

The number of people ICE holds in Graham has dropped dramatically since 2019. COVID spread through a lot of the larger detention centers, and the agency took a lot of criticism from activists, lawyers and political leaders over that danger. And the Biden Administration, while not going far enough for immigration activists, has taken a softer line on deportation.

The average daily population dwindled from 35 in 2019 to about four in 2021, and as the number of detainees fell, the proportion of them with criminal charges rose. ICE sees the potential to use more of its detention beds around the country when the pandemic ends.

Mixing state criminal law and federal civil immigration law produces strange results.

In immigration court, Rosenbluth said, the burden is on the defendant, making it an expedient option for law enforcement. McFadden said states will often drop criminal charges when ICE starts deportation, which is one weakness he sees in the program and one of the reasons he got out of 287(g) when he was elected sheriff. Deported offenders do find their way back into the country, and local law enforcement won't have the option to prosecute them.

Nearly all immigration detainees in North Carolina pass through the Alamance County Detention Center on their way to the larger, private Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia. The county makes $6,750 per day to provide ICE with 50 beds in the jail, whether ICE fills them or not.

There is little transparency about ICE detainees held in Alamance County’s jail. ICE has ignored the USA TODAY Network’s Freedom of Information Act requests for data on detainees that came through the Alamance County jail since 2019, and the sheriff’s office referred those questions to ICE following the terms of its agreement with the federal agency.

Basic information like the current ICE bed space, the number of detainees held at the jail, where they came from and how long they were there are actually redacted from ICE audits, which can be comically unhelpful. So are facility staffing levels, and staff turnover and even the name of the facility administrator and the year it was built.

However, Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, or TRAC, does manage to collect ICE data through regular FOIA requests. As of July 2019, TRAC compiled data on 63 detainees ICE reported it held in North Carolina that year. All but one was held in Alamance County.

Of those, 49, or 79% of them, had no criminal convictions.

Just five of them had what ICE calls "Most Serious Criminal Convictions" like assault, possession of explosives, domestic violence and larceny. Of the rest, three had DWIs and two had traffic offenses.

“What I can tell you about ICE detainees is that they were taken into ICE custody throughout the Trump Administration regardless of their criminal records,” according to immigration lawyer Beckie Moriello. “Many were taken before their ‘criminal’ charges were resolved, and some were never charged with anything beyond a minor traffic ticket. ... We're usually talking about a misdemeanor that never would have resulted in an active sentence.

"So it hardly seems reasonable to deport someone for something that wouldn't have resulted in even a single day of jail for someone who didn't have an ICE hold," Moriello said.

Perez was fortunate. After about a week in the jail he was transferred to Stewart Detention Center, where he faced immigration court and deportation proceedings. Stewart felt more safe, Perez said, because there were not as many people facing criminal charges.

After eight weeks and three immigration court dates, an immigration judge let him post $7,000 bond because of his American-born daughter, lack of a criminal record and history as a taxpayer in the United States. His next appearance at the Charlotte Immigration Court is in 2022.

He was also granted a work permit. It is a great asset, but working legally in the United States came with a heavy price.

Perez hadn’t seen his mother since he left Oaxaca, Mexico in 2000. When he learned his mother was terminally ill, his lawyer told him if he left the country he would be rejecting his work permit and lose the chance to stay with his daughter in the U.S.

Perez said goodbye to his mother by phone. She died in January 2020.

Isaac Groves is the Alamance County government watchdog reporter for the Times-News and the USA Today Network. Call or text 919-998-8039 with tips and comments or follow him on Twitter @TNIGroves.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NC sheriff claims ICE detainees are threat. Here's what the data says