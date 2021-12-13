Alamance County sheriff's deputies arrest suspect in double homicide case

Terry Johnson addresses reporters at a Dec. 13, 2021, press conference about the previous evening's murders.

During a Monday press conference, Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson announced his office arrested Alfonza McDuffie in connection to a double homicide that happened Sunday evening.

Alamance County deputies arrived around nine minutes after receiving a call about a shooting at 3949 Cates Loop Road in Burlington, officials said. There they discovered the bodies of Delfonia Tanyette Wright, 48, and Tameka Spaulding, 45.

A third victim, whose name authorities have not released, managed to flee from the scene without injuries.

In the hours following the shooting, investigators identified McDuffie as a primary suspect. Learning that the suspect likely fled to a residence in Sampson County, Alamance County's Sheriff's Office collaborated with deputies from Sampson County.

"I want to thank the Sampson County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in this matter," Johnson said. "It's very important that we in this state work together hand in hand."

McDuffie was transferred from Sampson County to Alamance County late Sunday. He is charged with two counts of murder and one count of larceny.

Despite the arrest, the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Times-News: Deputies from Alamance and Sampson counties apprehend suspect in double homicide case